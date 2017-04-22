FCIAC
Girls Lacrosse – St. Joseph 11, Kennedy Catholic 3

Posted by FCIAC on April 22, 2017 in All Highlights, Girls Lacrosse, Highlights ·

St. Joseph: Lillie Ivanovich 3g, 1a; Kate Condron 3g; Maddie Dunkel 1g, 1a; Abbey Ivanovich 2a; Jettke Gray 1g; Amanda Lopez 1g; Kylie Lucifora 1g; Annie McNeil 1g

St. Joseph Goalies: Abby Lambert 2 saves; and Erin Owens 7 saves

