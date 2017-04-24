College Round-Up: FCIAC grads starred on the basketball courts

There were many former FCIAC boys basketball players who and had much success as high school hoopers and they continued to pursue their passion for the sport as student-athletes at their respective colleges during the past 2016-17 season.

Jeremiah Livingston (a Westhill High School graduate), Roy Kane, Jr. (Norwalk), Matt Shifrin (Wilton), Rashard Rodriguez (Trumbull), Kwe Askew (Stamford) and Matt Doyle (Fairfield Ludlowe) were six of the eight members selected to the 2014-15 All-FCIAC First Team who all played college ball this past season.

Those six and the many more former FCIAC basketball players now playing in college are listed under which high school they each graduated from along with their respective statistics and highlights from this year:

DARIEN

Matt Staubi, who made the 2013-14 All-FCIAC Second Team as a senior at Darien, completed his junior season as 5-foot-8, 152-pound junior guard at Loyola-Maryland. Staubi has played 355 minutes and totaled 50 points thus far in his career.

FAIRFIELD LUDLOWE

Matt Doyle was a 6-foot-4, 200-pound sophomore forward for Denison University. He averaged 10.8 minutes per game as a substitute who played in all 27 games and averaged 2.9 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.

His season was highlighted by his career-high 21 points in a victory over Wabash when he sank his first eight shots of the game. During his senior year at Ludlowe, Doyle was selected to the 2014-15 All-FCIAC First Team.

Thomas Duffy was a 6-foot-2, 165-pound freshman guard for Suffolk University who averaged 7.2 points per game with a .543 shooting percentage from the field and he also averaged 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He started in 13 of 26 games.

GREENWICH

C.J. Asuncion-Byrd was a 6-foot-3, 205 pound sophomore guard for LeMoyne. He averaged 10.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game while starting in all 26 games.

Asuncion-Byrd, who made the 2013-14 All-FCIAC First Team, scored 10 points for the Dolphins when they lost to Saint Anselm, 71-68, in the semifinals of the Northeast-10 Conference Tournament and he had a season-high 22 points against Molloy.

Leonel Hyatt was a 6-foot-5, 205-pound sophomore forward for Eastern Connecticut State University. He played in 28 games coming off the bench and averaged 11.8 minutes, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 points per game.

Micheal Gianopolous was a 6-foot-4, 180-pound freshman forward who played in 15 games for St. Lawrence University and averaged 1.5 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.

Kieran Carroll was a 6-foot-5, 185-pound freshman forward who started in 12 of the 22 games he played in for Curry College and averaged 6.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He scored his season-high 19 points in a loss at Salve Regina, one of seven games in which he scored in double figures.

NEW CANAAN

Claude Chadonnet played in all 27 games and started in two of them as a 6-foot-4, 190-pound sophomore forward for Denison University. He averaged 4.6 points and 1.1 rebounds per game.

NORWALK

Roy Kane, Jr. was a 6-foot-6, 216-pound freshman forward for the University of

New Haven. The two-time All-State pick and two-time All-FCIAC First Team pick when he was a Norwalk Bear averaged 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 23.1 minutes per game while starting in 15 of 29 games for the 15-14 Chargers.

He had season-high numbers of 21 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots in 37 minutes during a 66-63 loss at home to Saint Michael’s on Jan. 24.

Stephen Enoch was a 6-foot-11, 258-pound sophomore forward for UConn who played for Norwalk High School until the the 2013-14 season before he transferred to St. Thomas More for his senior season in high school.

Enoch started in three of the 29 games he played for the 16-17 Huskies, who did not play in a postseason tournament. He averaged 3.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 12.1 minutes per game.

RIDGEFIELD

Kurt Steidl completed his solid career at the University of Vermont by helping the Catamounts win their America East Conference championship to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-6, 181-pound senior guard/forward averaged 7.9 points and 4.3 rebounds while starting in 34 of 35 games. Steidl, who was selected to the All-FCIAC First Team twice (2012 and ’13), started in 103 of 137 games, averaged 8.4 points and totaled 1,146 points for his career at UVM from 2013-17.

STAMFORD

Kwe Askew was a 6-foot-7, 205-pound freshman forward for Long Island University-Brooklyn after he redshirted last year and did not play. This year he played a total of 16 minutes, scored four points, grabbed three rebounds and blocked three shots.

Two years ago during his senior year at SHS, Askew was selected to the All-FCIAC First Team, All-State Second Team, and he was named the school’s Most Outstanding Male Athlete for the winter sports season after he averaged 14 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots a game.

EJ Jordine was a 6-foot-4, 187-pound junior guard for Mount Ida College. Jordine started in 26 games for the 17-10 Mustangs, he led them in rebounding (5.3 rpg) and was tied for third on the team in scoring (10.3 ppg).

Steffan Harding was a 6-foot, 185-pound freshman forward for Gateway Community College.

TRINITY CATHOLIC

Schadrac Casimir was a key contributor as a 5-foot-10, 165-pound sophomore point guard who helped Iona College make a return trip to the NCAA Tournament. Casimir returned this year after missing all but four games last year because of an injury. He overcame a chilly start to his season and steadily improved to where he averaged seven points and 20.1 minutes per game while starting in eight of 34 games for the 22-13 Gaels. They won an 87-86 overtime thriller over Siena in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championship game and then lost to Oregon, 83-77, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.,

Casimir led Iona in scoring twice this year, getting a season-high 27 points in a 98-75 home victory over Canisius on Jan. 8 and matching that number in a 95-88 victory at Marist on Feb. 17. He was second on the team when he scored 22 points to help lead Iona to an 88-70 victory over Rider in the first round of the MAAC Tournament. Casimir has scored 770 points and averaged 10.5 points and 27.5 minutes per game while starting in 47 of 73 games up to this point. Two years ago he averaged 14.5 points and 34.3 minutes per game and was selected the MAAC Rookie of the Year and to the 2014-15 All-MAAC Second Team.

Brandon Wheeler was a 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard/forward who had a solid junior season for Bentley University (14-13). Wheeler started in all 27 games, he was third on the team with his average of 12.4 points per game and the team leader with 8.8 rebounds per game.

TRUMBULL

Rashard Rodriguez was a 6-foot-5, 190-pound sophomore forward who started in 23 of the 24 games he played in for Western Connecticut State University, which finished 12-13. Rodriguez was third on the team with his scoring average of 12.5 points per game and he also averaged 28.6 minutes played and 4.4 rebounds per game. Two years ago as a Trumbull senior he made the 2014-15 All-FCIAC First Team.

WESTHILL

Jeremiah Livingston was a 6-foot-1, 165-pound sophomore guard for Odessa College (National Junior College Athletic Association) who started in 22 of 34 games and averaged 8.2 points, a team-high 4.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game to help lead Odessa to a very good 28-6 season.

Livingston was a two-time All-FCIAC Boys Basketball First Team selection who made the 2014-15 New Haven Register All-State First Team and he is Westhill’s second all-time leading scorer with 1,537 career points.

Chris Walters was a 6-foot-4, 175-pound redshirt junior forward for Southern New Hampshire University who started all 30 games, was second on the team with his average of 18.1 points per game and was the team’s leader in rebounds, averaging 9.1 rebounds per game for the 21-9 Penmen.

Walters got his season off to a strong start when he had 25 points and 15 rebounds to help lead the Penmen to an 85-72 victory over Bridgeport on Nov. 19. Walters also had 27 points in a 72-71 victory at Assumption on Nov. 30 and he later matched that season-high scoring output of 27 points during a 97-95 victory over Adelphi in the quarterfinals of the Northeast-10 Conference Tournament.

WILTON

Eric Houska had a very good year as a 6-foot-1, 170-pound junior for Colorado College (11-14). He led the team in scoring (17.1 points per game) and assists (5.2 apg) while starting in all 24 games he played and also averaged 3.6 rebounds per game. Houska, who made the 2013-14 All-FCIAC Second Team as a Wilton senior, fired in a season-high 32 points at Texas Lutheran on Feb. 10.

He has totaled 818 career points while averaging 11.1 points and 29.1 minutes per game in 74 games in the first three years of his career. This year he totaled 411 points and 125 assists and became just the third Tiger to ever record at least 400 points and 100 assists in a season.

Matt Shifrin was a 5-foot-10, 165-pound sophomore guard for who started in 18 of the 21 games he played for Kenyon College. Shifrin, who was on the 2014-15 All-FCIAC First Team, was fourth on the team with his average of 9.3 points per game, he led the team with 3.9 assists per game and also averaged 3.2 rebounds per game.

Weston Wilbur started in 10 of 79 games during his four-year career and averaged 3.4 points per game at Hamilton College. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior guard/forward averaged 2.7 points per game while seeing action in 15 games off the bench during this final season.