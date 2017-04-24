Check out the updated FCIAC spring standings

Three weeks of events are in the books and we’re nearing the halfway point of the FCIAC’s spring sports season.

A few undefeated teams still remain, with Darien topping that list with perfect records in boys lacrosse, girls tennis, and boys volleyball.

Both of the Staples Wreckers tennis teams are undefeated, and the list of unbeatens includes New Canaan baseball, Stamford softball, Westhill boys tennis, and Ridgefield boys volleyball.

To check out the updated standings, click the links below. Boys golf and outdoor track and field standings will be updated during the week.

• Baseball

• Softball

• Boys Lacrosse

• Girls Lacrosse

• Boys Tennis

• Girls Tennis

• Boys Volleyball

• Girls Golf