Darien baseball takes on Stamford today on HAN Network

The defending league champion Darien Blue Wave will take on the Stamford Black Knights in an FCIAC baseball showdown at 4 p.m., Monday, at Stamford HS, and you see all the action on the HAN Network.

Darien and Stamford are in the thick of what is shaping up to be a wild race to the playoffs.

The Blue Wave is 5-4 overall and 4-2 in the FCIAC, a record which places them sixth in the league standings. Darien has won in three straight romps, scoring 32 runs against Central, Trinity, and Brien McMahon, but had that run broken in a 6-4 loss to Danbury last Friday.

Stamford is 4-5 overall and 2-3 in the FCIAC, a mark which places them ninth in the conference. The Knights started the season 2-4, but have won two of their last three games, sandwiching wins over Trumbull and Brien McMahon around a loss to league-leader New Canaan.

Darien won last spring’s meeting with Stamford, 11-3, and the Wave went on to win the FCIAC championship.

The baseball game kicks off a week which will feature six games on the HAN Network, including a Darien at New Canaan lacrosse doubleheader on Saturday.

Coverage of can be seen at FCIAC.net and the HAN Network’s website, as well as on all of the Network’s affiliate sites, with coverage beginning 10 minutes before the start of the games. Games will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch them on the HAN Network mobile app.

Here’s this week’s full schedule

Monday, April 24 – Baseball: Darien at Stamford, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25 – Girls Lacrosse: Staples at New Canaan, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26 – Boys Lacrosse: New Canaan at Staples, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, April 28 – Boys Volleyball: Ridgefield at Darien, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 – Girls and Boys Lacrosse Doubleheader: Darien at New Canaan, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.