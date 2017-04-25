FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

Boys Tennis – Ludlowe 6, Trinity Catholic 1

Posted by FCIAC on April 25, 2017 in All Highlights, Boys Tennis, Highlights ·

Singles

Will Savage (TC) def. Sam Slobin, 6-2, 6-3

Ryan Burress (L) def. Simon Poulter, 6-4, 6-3

Landon Silbert (L) def. Sean Oates, 6-2, 6-3

Ryan Ng (L) def. Nicholas Sclafani, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Ludlowe won all three matches by forfeit

Previous Post Boys Volleyball - Trumbull 3, Greenwich 1 Next Post Girls Tennis - New Canaan 7, Warde 0
About author
FCIAC

FCIAC

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress