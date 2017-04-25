Boys Tennis – Ludlowe 6, Trinity Catholic 1

Singles

Will Savage (TC) def. Sam Slobin, 6-2, 6-3

Ryan Burress (L) def. Simon Poulter, 6-4, 6-3

Landon Silbert (L) def. Sean Oates, 6-2, 6-3

Ryan Ng (L) def. Nicholas Sclafani, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Ludlowe won all three matches by forfeit