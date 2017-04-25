Court Drama: Monday’s tennis scoreboard and box scores

Many of the FCIAC’s tennis teams were in action on Monday, as week four of the spring season gets underway.

Below is the scoreboard for Monday’s games, with box scores when provided.

Boys Tennis

Ludlowe 6, Trinity Catholic 1

Singles

Will Savage (TC) def. Sam Slobin, 6-2, 6-3

Ryan Burress (L) def. Simon Poulter, 6-4, 6-3

Landon Silbert (L) def. Sean Oates, 6-2, 6-3

Ryan Ng (L) def. Nicholas Sclafani, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Ludlowe won all three matches by forfeit

Staples 7, Norwalk 0

Singles

Max Zimmerman (S) def. Taishi Hosokawa 6-2, 6-2

Ben Stein (S) def. Yuuki Hosokawa 6-0, 6-0

Daniel Stone (S) def. Pablo Quileno 6-1, 6-0

Staples won No. 4 singles by forfeit

Doubles

Eric Stein and Eric Greenberg (S) def. Billy Nejuis and Jeb Boyrer 6-0, 6-0

Andrew Saunders and Jamie Lamb (S) def. Paul Lee and Lucas Araujo 6-0, 6-0

Lucas Stone and Greg Settos (S) def. Christian Miller and Christian Gheto 6-0, 6-0

New Canaan 7, Warde 0

Singles

John Warner (NC) def. Ethan Wolf 6-0, 6-2

Jason Lee (NC) def. Kyle Rubin 6-0, 6-2

Erik Hoets (NC) def. Eddie Li 6-1, 6-1

Alessandro Sulpizi (NC) def. Robert Peroni 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

Alexander Merjian and Luke Crowley (NC) def. Noah Groder and Sam Greenberg 6-0, 6-0

Jack O’Connor and Thomas Gilio (NC) def. Ben Dachman and Jackson Cusick 6-1, 6-2

Chris Greene and Jack McCarthy (NC) def. Cormac O’Day and Alex Cusick 6-0, 6-0

Westhill 7, St. Joseph 0

Singles

Crosby Fox (W) def. Trevor Morris 6-1, 6-0

Matt Greenbaum (W) def. Owen Francis 6-1, 6-1

Shiloh Williamson (W) def. Andrew Hinnau 6-0, 6-0

Nikhil Arora (W) def. Jared Lawrence 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

Rishabh Tandon and Andy Putterman (W) def. Josh Kimball and Ethan Novicio 6-0, 6-0

Jordan Soifer and Kunal Batra (W) def. Mark Yakavoni and Mike Denihan 6-0, 6-0

Westhill won No. 3 doubles by forfeit

Danbury 5, Brien McMahon 2

Singles

Luis Gonzalez (BM) def. Griffin Barnett 4-6, 6-2, 6-4

Eric Tenesaca (D) def. Duly Bolivar 6-2, 6-3

Kevin Tenesaca (D) def. Julien Faucheaux 6-3, 6-1

Joe Kiselak (D) def. Ryan Bastidas 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

Mike McAllister and John Kirst (BM) def. Dan Borges and Ben Shuster 3-6, 7-5, 7-5

Nick Walker and Aaron Melendez (D) def. Brian Gonzalez and Gor Tigranyan 6-0, 6-1

Dan Baker and John Hoddinott (D) def. Sou Hanvey and Lincoln Davila 6-1, 6-2

Ridgefield 7, Bridgeport Central 0

Singles

Ramiro Davila (R) def. Jose Ramirez 6-0, 6-1

Seth Prusko (R) def. Mei-Wei Xiao 6-0, 6-1

Jamie Crawford (R) def. Ya-Sine Agrignan 6-0, 6-0

Alec Pool (R) def. Olmann Pauyo 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

Drew Warren and Jordan Gilbert (R) def. Brayan Elvir and David Torres 6-0, 6-0

Paul McCarthy and Delmont Irving (R) def. Abud Hennawi and Angel Menendez 6-0, 6-0

Harry Berger and Shane Bowler (R) def. Erick Ruilova and Jonathan Alvarez 6-0, 6-0

Darien 7, Wilton 0

Stamford at Greenwich

Girls Tennis

Greenwich 6, Stamford 1

Singles

Maddie Arnold (G) def. Cara Addison 6-1, 6-1

Martine Fierro (G) def. Emily Wharmby 6-1, 6-0

Melanie Leguizamon (G) def. Hannah Bushell 6-0, 6-0

Tess lamhaouar (G) def. Cindy Lou 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

Devan and Taylor Yughmaie (S) def. Melanie Murphy and Sakura Yurugi 6-1,6-0

Hannah Crasto and Kendall Schrohe (G) def. Kirain Jagtiani and Gabby Riviera 6-2, 6-1

Sara and Haley Stober (G) def. Maggie Meister and Nina Passaro 6-2, 6-1

New Canaan 7, Warde 0

Singles

Camryn Schlim (NC) def. Natalia. Zhiltsova 6-0, 6-4

Ashley Walker (NC) def. Morgan Lee 4-6, 7-6, 6-2

Caroline Mayock (NC) def. Sana Nagori 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

Sophie Gardner (NC) def. Karli Vare 6-4, 7-6

Doubles

Abby Crowley and Camaren Dayton (NC) def. Abby Burns and Meg Christenson 6-2, 3-6, 7-6

Brittany Barber and Carroll Rudman (NC) def. Lily Cherniske and Claire Regan 6-2, 6-1

Chloe Sigg and Elizabeth Rudman (NC) def. Ellie Daigle and Haley English 6-2, 6-3

Ludlowe 7, Trinity Catholic 0

Singles

Alissa Sangiuolo (L) def. Maddy Ruffinott 6-0, 6-0

Xenia Efimov (L) def. Chona Cubarrubia 6-0, 6-0

Lauren Hand (L) def. Sam Hermann 6-0, 6-0

Sandra Reiss (L) def. Icey Han 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Sam Keane and Katherine Luttman (L) def. Kate Janik and Allie Cavaliere 6-0, 6-0

Ashley Hayes and Kristen Chen (L) def. Ashnique Powell and Jessica Connolly 6-0, 6-2

Katie Coolidge and Caroline Donnelly (L) def. Emily Bell and Vanessa Comeau 6-1, 6-0

Ridgefield 7, Bridgeport Central 0

Brien McMahon 5, Danbury 2

Westhill at St. Joseph