Greenwich: Jack Feda 6g, 1a; Jack O’Connor 5g, 1a; Matt Baugher 3g, 2a; Addison Muir 3g, 3a; Joe Dowling 1g, 3a; Chris Flippin 1g; Matt Davey 1g; Phil Ayoub 1g; Evan Weigold 1a; Bailey Savio 1a

Greenwich Faceoffs: Bailey Savio was 20 for 23; Andrew Hollander was 1-for-3

Greenwich Goalies: Andrew Triscari 5 saves; Connor Santry 2 saves