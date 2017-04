Singles

Natalie Ivanov (W) def. Aurora Joblon 6-3, 6-0

Isabella Koziol (W) def. Anabel Cordano 6-2, 6-0

Cara Kilmartin (W) def. Morgan Held 6-1, 1-6, 6-0

Jelena Sypher (W) def. Micaela O’Malley 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

Hillary Sherpa and Jill Keefe (R) def. Amber Li and Arden Lee 6-4, 3-6, 2-6

Kira Essig and Hannah Jung (W) def. C. Sanz and C. Kissell 6-2, 6-1

Alix Wadehra and Meghan Golden (W) def. Jenn Gordon and J. Driscoll 6-1, 5-7, 6-2