Thursday’s FCIAC Tennis Scoreboard and Box Scores

Below is the tennis scoreboard for Thursday’s matches, with box scores when provided.

Boys Tennis

New Canaan 7, Norwalk 0

Singles

John Warner (NC) def. Taishi Hosokawa 6-2, 6-1

Alexander Merjian (NC) def. Yuuki Hosokawa 6-0, 6-0

Chris Greene (NC) def. Pablo Quicano 6-0, 6-0

Charlie Burns (NC) def. Alex Theocritos 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

Luke Crowley and Matthew Brand (NC) def. Jeb Boyver and Billy Nescis 6-0, 6-0

Jack McCarthy and Griffin Dayton (NC) def. Christian Gheru and Lucas Nraujo 6-0. 6-0

Aryan Pal and Jamie Cutler (NC) def. Paul Lee and Christian Miller 6-0, 6-0

Staples 7, Westhill 0

Singles

Max Zimmerman (S) def. Jordan Soifer 6-0, 6-1

Evan Felcher (S) def. Crosby Fox 6-0, 6-0

Kion Bruno (S) def. Rishabh Tandon 6-1, 6-1

Eric Stein (S) def. Tyler Pomerance 7-6 (4), 3-0 (ret)

Doubles

Jack Tooker and Jake Greenwald (S) def. Matt Greenbaum and Kunal Batra 6-2, 6-1

Jay Mudholkar and Ben Stein (S) def. Andy Putterman and Shiloh Willamson 6-0, 6-1

Sam Lampert and Daniel Stone (S) def. Nikhil Arora and Neev Suryawanshi 6-3, 3-6, 11-9

Brien McMahon 5, Trinity Catholic 2

Singles

Will Savage (TC) def. Luis Gonzalez 6-2, 6-4

Duly Bolivar (BM) def. Simon Coulter 6-2, 6-3

Sean Oates (TC) def. Julien Faucheaux 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

Richie Bien Amie (BM) def. Mike Vakos 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

Mike McAllister and John Kirst (BM) def. Nicholas Sclafani and Jeffrey Berrezuta 6-0, 6-1

Brien McMahon won No. 2 and 3 doubles by forfeit

Ludlowe 7, Central 0

Singles

Landon Silbert (L) def. Mei-Wei Xiao 6-0, 6-0

Adam Frank (L) def. Olmann Pauyo 6-1, 6-2

Ben Archer (L) def. Brayan Elvir 6-2, 6-0

Sam Marcus (L) def. Brian Nguyen 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Rhys Schaper and Jimmy McEttrick (L) def. Jose Ramirez and Ya-Sine Agrignan 6-0, 6-1

Colin Browne and Sam Sheppard (L) def. Abud Hennawi and Dennis Juarez 6-0, 6-0

Blake Gottlieb and Samir Singh (L) def. Erick Rullova and Angel Menendez 6-0, 6-0

Greenwich 5, Trumbull 2

Darien 7, Warde 0

Danbury at Stamford

Wilton at Ridgefield

Girls Tennis

Darien 7, Warde 0

Singles

Kateri Martin (D) def. Natalia Zhiltsova 6-0, 6-0

Lilly Ma (D) def. Morgan Lee 6-1, 6-1

Emilia Callery (D) def. Sana Nagori 6-0, 6-1

Emily Neuner (D) def. Karli Vare 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

Mia Dursht and Daphne Gray (D) def. Abby Burns and Meg Christenson 6-1, 6-2

Susie Alptekin and Elaina Cummiskey (D) def. Lily Cherniske and Claire Regan 6-0, 6-2

Hannah Riegel and Hailey Zimmerman (D) def. Hayley English and Ellie Daigle 6-3, 6-1

Greenwich 7, Trumbull 0

Singles

Maddie Arnold (G) def. Unique Akinloye 6-2, 7-5

Martine Fierro (G) def. Julian Louw 6-0, 6-1

Melanie Leguizamon (G) def. Lauren Louw 6-0, 6-0

Tess Lamhaouar (G) def. Evans Dalal 6-4, 7-6(7-4)

Doubles

Melanie Murphy and Sakura Yurugi (G) def. Isha Dalal and Keerthi Yalamanchili 6-2, 6-3

Hannah Crasto and Kendall Schrohe (G) def. Emily Fox and Vanessa Woods 6-0, 6-0

Efia Howarth and Christina Gianesello (G) def. Laine Newfield and Amelia Grasso 6-1, 6-1

Ludlowe 7, Central 0

Singles

Alissa Sangiuolo (L) def. Selena Temozihui 6-0, 6-1

Lauren Hand (L) def. Giovana Nazeozeno 6-0, 6-1

Sandra Reiss (L) def. Samantha Egea 6-0, 6-0

Tatiana Papuashvili (L) def. Catrina Nguyen 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

Sam Keane and Katherine Luttman (L) def. Nayeli Serrano and Jackie Tapia 6-0, 6-0

Ashley Hayes and Kristen Chen (L) def. Uyen-Vi Ho and Haley Guerrero 6-0, 6-0

Katie Coolidge and Mary Beradino (L) def. Angelica Golbin and Tanjum Chowdhury 6-0, 6-0

New Canaan 7, Norwalk 0

Singles

Camryn Schlim (NC) def. Emma Guilbault 6-0, 6-0

Ashley Walker (NC) def. Diana Acosta 6-0, 6-0

Caroline Mayock (NC) def. Cheryl Long 6-0, 6-0

Sophie Gardner (NC) def. Iashia Sena 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Abby Crowley and Camaren Dayton (NC) def. Ania Maharaj and Angelica Martin 6-0, 6-0

Brittany Barber and Carroll Rudman (NC) def. Maya Gooseman and Madison French 6-0, 6-0

Jenny Loomis and Grace Ruksznis (NC) def. Melania Oliveri and Jolie Lubin 6-0, 6-0

Stamford 4, Danbury 3

Played at WCSU

Singles

Katie Colucci (D) def. Cara Addison 6-2, 6-3

Cat Sullivan (D) def. Emily Wharmby 6-0, 6-2

Lesley Coronel (D) def. Hannah Bushell 6-3, 6-3

Cindy Luo (S) def. Kera Thorne 6-2, 7-5

Doubles

Devon Yaghmaie and Taylor Yaghmaie (S) def. Shalini Shail and Ashlee Anderson 6-0, 6-0

Kiran Jagtiani and Gabriella Rivera (S) def. Hannah Diresto and Brooke Belenger 6-4, 6-2

Nina Passaro and Maggie Meister def. Rashimi Pai and Sanjana Shriram 6-4, 6-2

Wilton 6, Ridgefield 1

Singles

Natalie Ivanov (W) def. Aurora Joblon 6-3, 6-0

Isabella Koziol (W) def. Anabel Cordano 6-2, 6-0

Cara Kilmartin (W) def. Morgan Held 6-1, 1-6, 6-0

Jelena Sypher (W) def. Micaela O’Malley 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

Hillary Sherpa and Jill Keefe (R) def. Amber Li and Arden Lee 6-4, 3-6, 2-6

Kira Essig and Hannah Jung (W) def. C. Sanz and C. Kissell 6-2, 6-1

Alix Wadehra and Meghan Golden (W) def. Jenn Gordon and J. Driscoll 6-1, 5-7, 6-2

Brien McMahon at Trinity Catholic