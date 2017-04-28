New Canaan, Ridgefield baseball; Stamford softball ranked in state’s top 10

New Canaan and Ridgefield are both ranked among the top four in the most recent GameTimeCT/New Haven Register Top 10 Baseball Poll while the GameTimeCT/Register Top 10 Softball Poll has Stamford ranked sixth as the only FCIAC team.

Amity, with a 7-0 record, received all 11 first-place votes to retain its No. 1 ranking in the baseball poll which was voted on by 11 media members and was released April 24.

New Canaan, which displayed its potent offense and outscored its three foes by a 45-5 margin last week to improve to 8-0, vaulted up two spots from the previous week to No. 2.

The most recent baseball and softball state Top 10 polls take into account all games played through the end of last week, April 22.

New Canaan’s Rams, however, did lost their first game of the year earlier this week at Trumbull, 8-1, on Monday, April 24, so that may affect them in the upcoming poll.

Third-ranked New Milford made the biggest improvement from last week as the 8-0 Green Wave vaulted up five spots from No. 8.

Ridgefield (8-1) was that second FCIAC team among the top four and only other conference team in the Top 10. The Tigers were followed in the Top 10 by East Lyme (7-1), Morgan (10-0), Tolland (6-0), Wethersfield (5-0), Fairfield Prep (7-2) and Waterford (8-1).

There were 19 more teams in the “Others receiving votes” category, including three from the FCIAC. Wilton received the 17th most points, Westhill got the 18th most and Norwalk received the 21st most polling points.

The voting members for both the baseball and softball polls rank their own respective top 15 teams in order.

The GameTimeCT/Register Top 10 Softball Poll was released April 23 and this week’s top six teams remained the same and in the same order as the previous week.

Cheshire (7-0) received all 10 first-place votes and was followed in the top five by Seymour (8-0), Norwich Free Academy (9-0), Southington (4-0) and Masuk (7-1).

Stamford won three games at the end of last week to improve its unbeaten record to 9-0 and remain No. 6. But the Black Knights, similar to New Canaan’s baseball team, suffered a first lost of the season Monday when host Darien rallied back for a 5-4 victory.

The four teams following Stamford in the current state softball poll are seventh-ranked Holy Cross (7-1), Amity (6-1), Notre Dame-Fairfield (8-0) and Middletown (6-1).

Although Stamford was the only FCIAC team in the Top 10, three conference teams were among the top 13 in receiving polling points.

Westhill (5-1) received the 11th most polling points and Norwalk got the 13th most as they were the only two FCIAC teams among the 16 total in the “Others receiving votes” category.