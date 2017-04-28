Stamford boys lacrosse edges Westhill, 7-6, in city battle

The Stamford Black Knights edged the Westhill Vikings in a city boys lacrosse battle, 7-6, Thursday at Westhill High School’s J. Walter Kennedy Stadium.

Stamford can retain the city championship by beating Trinity Catholic next week.

Scott Morneau and Nick Lucente each scored twice for the Knights, who outscored the Vikings, 4-3, in a wild fourth quarter. The two teams combined for six goals through the first three frames before netting seven in the final 12 minutes.

Westhill nearly rallied from a three-goal deficit, as Dominic Echeverria and by Will Hallet to close the gap to one, but the Knights and goalie Shawn Kapitan held on for the win.

It was Stamford’s first conference victory of the year and the Knights improved to 1-4 in the league and 2-6 overall. Westhill is also 1-4 in the FCIAC and is now 4-5 overall.

