Catch Ridgefield vs. Darien volleyball today at 4 on HAN

The top two teams in the FCIAC boys volleyball standings will clash today when the Ridgefield Tigers takes on the Darien Blue Wave at darien High School and you can catch all the action live on the HAN Network.

Coverage will begin at 3:50 p.m., with the game scheduled to start at 4.

The contest can be seen at FCIAC.net and the HAN Network’s website, as well as on all of the Network’s affiliate sites. Games will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch them on the HAN Network mobile app.

The game will also be available on demand following its conclusion.

The Tigers and Wave have been unstoppable this season.

The Tigers are 8-0 overall and in FCIAC play, and haven’t surrendered a set, winning all of their matches 3-0.

Darien is 10-0 overall and 7-0 in league play, and has lost just one set — that coming during a 3-1 win over Shelton on April 15.

Ridgefield and Darien met in last year’s FCIAC and CIAC Class L championship games, with the Wave winning the FCIAC title, and the Tigers getting revenge by winning the Class L crown.

The teams are two of the four remaining undefeated teams in Class L — Cheshire is 9-0 and East Hartford is 7-0 — and could meets many as four times once again this season. They will play again on Thursday, May 18, in Ridgefield, just before the start of the playoffs.

