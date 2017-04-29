FCIAC
Darien boys lacrosse tops national rankings; FCIAC teams dominate state poll

Posted by Dave Stewart on April 29, 2017

The Darien Blue Wave has taken over the No. 1 spot on the Under Armour/Inside Lacrosse Top 25 High School Power rankings, which were announced this week.

Darien (8-0 overall, 5-0 FCIAC), moved ahead of Hill Academy of Ontario (11-1), which fell to Culver Academy of Indiana (12-1) last weekend. Following Darien in the top five are Landon, Md., (15-0), Culver, Hill Academy, and IMG National of Florida (11-1).

The Top 25 also includes the New Canaan Rams (6-3 overall, 5-0 FCIAC), who check in at No. 19. New Canaan’s three losses have all come against teams ranked in the top 15.

Darien and New Canaan will be squaring off at 4:30 p.m., Saturday, at Dunning Field. The HAN Network will carry the game live.

Darien and New Canaan are also ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively, in the latest GameTimeCT/New Haven Register poll, as FCIAC boys lacrosse dominated with six teams in the top seven.

The Wilton Warriors (6-3 overall, 4-2 FCIAC), who recently knocked off rival Ridgefield, 9-8, is ranked No. 3. Wilton’s two conference losses have come to Darien and New Canaan.

The Greenwich Cardinals (7-2, 6-1), who have one-goal wins over Ridgefield and Staples, are ranked No. 4. The Cards are playing at Chaminade on Saturday.

No. 5 Ridgefield (5-2, 3-1) and No. 7 Staples (6-3, 3-2) round out the FCIAC teams on the poll and they’ll clash on Saturday night at 5:30 at Ridgefield’s Tiger Hollow.

Staples is looking to rebound from a tough 15-14 double overtime loss to New Canaan on Wednesday, while Ridgefield is coming off a 12-5 win over Briarcliff, NY, on Thursday.

The highest-ranked non-FCIAC school is Fairfield Prep at No. 6. The Jesuits (5-3) have faced just one FCIAC team this season, losing to New Canaan 12-10 last Saturday.

Finishing off the top 10 are Glastonbury (6-2), New Fairfield (10-0) and Notre Dame-West Haven (9-0).

Logan McGovern on the attack during Darien’s season-opening win over Yorktown. — Darien Athletic Foundation photo

Dave Stewart

