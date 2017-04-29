FCIAC
Latest Scores

FCIAC Scoreboard for Saturday, April 29

Posted by FCIAC on April 29, 2017

Baseball

Westhill 9, St. Joseph 7

Ludlowe 11, Trinity Catholic 0

Warde 12, New Canaan 10

Brien McMahon 3, Danbury 2

Softball

Warde 2, Westhill 1 (9 innings)

Central 26, Harding 1 (5 innings)

Norwalk 10, Staples 3

Trinity Catholic at Ludlowe

Boys Lacrosse

Darien 11, New Canaan 8

Ridgefield 10, Staples 9

Trumbull 9, Masuk 8 (OT)

Warde 9, St. Joseph 8 (2 OT)

Chaminade 10, Greenwich 5

Norwalk 8, Westhill 5

Wilton 18, Trinity Catholic 3

Brien McMahon 18, Bethel 3

Newtown 6, Ludlowe 3

Girls Lacrosse

Darien 11, New Canaan 10 (2 OT)

Wilton 15, St. Joseph 4

Warde 8, Joel Barlow 5

Greenwich 15, Daniel Hand 10

Ridgefield 16, Stamford 2

Staples 17, Trumbull 5

Norwalk at Westhill

Boys Tennis

Trumbull 4, Westhill 3

Greenwich 6, Brien McMahon 1

Stamford at St. Joseph

Girls Tennis

Trumbull 5, Stamford 2

Westhill 6, Trumbull 1

Greenwich 6, Brien McMahon 1

Ludlowe 5, Danbury 2

Brien McMahon at Ridgefield

Darien’s Riley Stewart in action during the Wave’s win over New Canaan on Saturday. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

