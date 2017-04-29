FCIAC Scoreboard for Saturday, April 29

Baseball
Westhill 9, St. Joseph 7
Ludlowe 11, Trinity Catholic 0
Warde 12, New Canaan 10
Brien McMahon 3, Danbury 2
Softball
Warde 2, Westhill 1 (9 innings)
Central 26, Harding 1 (5 innings)
Norwalk 10, Staples 3
Trinity Catholic at Ludlowe
Boys Lacrosse
Darien 11, New Canaan 8
Ridgefield 10, Staples 9
Trumbull 9, Masuk 8 (OT)
Warde 9, St. Joseph 8 (2 OT)
Chaminade 10, Greenwich 5
Norwalk 8, Westhill 5
Wilton 18, Trinity Catholic 3
Brien McMahon 18, Bethel 3
Newtown 6, Ludlowe 3
Girls Lacrosse
Darien 11, New Canaan 10 (2 OT)
Wilton 15, St. Joseph 4
Warde 8, Joel Barlow 5
Greenwich 15, Daniel Hand 10
Ridgefield 16, Stamford 2
Staples 17, Trumbull 5
Norwalk at Westhill
Boys Tennis
Trumbull 4, Westhill 3
Greenwich 6, Brien McMahon 1
Stamford at St. Joseph
Girls Tennis
Trumbull 5, Stamford 2
Westhill 6, Trumbull 1
Greenwich 6, Brien McMahon 1
Ludlowe 5, Danbury 2
Brien McMahon at Ridgefield