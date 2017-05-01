Watch Danbury baseball at Stamford today at 4:30 on HAN

Baseball, softball and boys lacrosse are on deck for the HAN Network this week, as the FCIAC’s spring season rolls into May.

First up are the Danbury Hatters and Stamford Black Knights, who will clash on the SHS baseball diamond at 4:30 p.m., Monday. Coverage will begin with the Nutmeg Sports show at 4 p.m.

The contest can be seen at FCIAC.net and the HAN Network’s website, as well as on all of the Network’s affiliate sites. Games will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch them on the HAN Network mobile app.

The game will also be available on demand following its conclusion.

Both Danbury and Stamford are just outside the FCIAC playoff bubble, and the winner of today’s game could jump back inside.

Danbury is 7-8 overall and 4-5 in the FCIAC, and can nail down a state tournament bid with a victory over Stamford. The Hatters are just a half-game behind Warde in the FCIAC standings, and will face Norwalk and Trinity Catholic later this week.

Danbury had won three straight games before losing a pair of one-run games late last week, falling to Warde 6-5 on Thursday, and to Brien McMahon 3-2 on Saturday.

Stamford is 5-7 overall and 3-5 in the FCIAC. The Knights lost to Darien and Greenwich ealy last week, before rebounding to shut out St. Joseph 3-0 on Friday.

Here’s the week’s HAN Network schedule:

Monday, May 1 – Baseball: Danbury at Stamford, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 2 – Boys Lacrosse: Wilton at St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3 – Softball: Ludlowe at Darien, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 5 – Baseball: Norwalk at Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.