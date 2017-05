Central 0-0-1-2-0-0-0 = 3 runs, 5 hits, 3 errors

Ludlowe 0-3-4-2-0-1-x = 10 runs, 10 hits, 1 error

Central pitchers – Villagas, Sienna (4) and Catcher-Sienna

Ludlowe pitchers – Chris Benton(1-0), Rosengren(6), Grabowski (7), and Catcher-Alex Scott

Central – Turner and Villagas had 2 hits and RBI

Ludlowe – Jack Hogarth had 3 hits and 4 RBI; Conor Cronin had a double and triple and 3RBI