Boys Tennis – Warde 7, Trinity Catholic 0

Singles

Ethan Wolf (W) def. Simon Poulter, 6-0, 6-0

Kyle Rubin (W) def. Sean Oates, 6-1, 6-0

Eddie Li (W) def. Nicholas Sclafani, 6-3, 6-1

Warde won No. 4 single by forfeit

Doubles

Warde won all three doubles matches by forfeit