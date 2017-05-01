FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

Boys Tennis – Warde 7, Trinity Catholic 0

Posted by FCIAC on May 1, 2017 in All Highlights, Boys Tennis, Highlights ·

Singles

Ethan Wolf (W) def. Simon Poulter, 6-0, 6-0

Kyle Rubin (W) def. Sean Oates, 6-1, 6-0

Eddie Li (W) def. Nicholas Sclafani, 6-3, 6-1

Warde won No. 4 single by forfeit

Doubles

Warde won all three doubles matches by forfeit

Previous Post Baseball - Ludlowe 10, Central 3 Next Post Girls Tennis - Greenwich 6, Westhill 1
About author
FCIAC

FCIAC

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress