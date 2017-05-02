Monday’s FCIAC Tennis Scoreboard and Box Scores

Below is the tennis scoreboard for Monday’s matches, with box scores when provided.

Boys Tennis

Darien 6, Ludlowe 1

Singles

Bobby Neuner (D) def. Sam Slubin 6-1, 6-0

Tim Derby (D) def. Oliver Kleinberg 6-0, 6-0

Nick Derby (D) def. David Poudier 7-5, 6-3

Ian Wise (D) def. Kieran Barker 6-1, 6-4

Doubles

Cooper Murray and Romano DeCaprio (D) def. 6-4, 6-4

Dan Maffucci and Justin Ng (L) def. Neil Ghandi and Nic Neaves 7-6, 3-6, 6-3

John Lochtefeld and Ben Langlois (D) def. Ryan Burress and Ryan Ng 6-2, 7-5

New Canaan 7, Brien McMahon 0

Singles

John Warner (NC) def. Luis Gonzalez 6-0, 6-2

Jason Lee (NC) def. Duly Bolivar 6-1, 6-0

Erik Hoets (NC) def. Julien Faucheux 6-0, 6-0

Sebastian Mauleon (NC) def. Ryan Bastidas 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Chris Greene and Alessandro Sulpizi (NC) def. John Kirst & Mike McAllister 6-2, 6-2

Charlie Burns and Jack O’Connor (NC) def. Brian Gonzalez and Gor Tiganyan 6-1, 6-1

Griffen Dayton and Jack McCarthy (NC) def. Sou Harvey and Lincoln Davila 6-0, 6-0

Warde 7, Trinity Catholic 0

Singles

Ethan Wolf (W) def. Simon Poulter, 6-0, 6-0

Kyle Rubin (W) def. Sean Oates, 6-1, 6-0

Eddie Li (W) def. Nicholas Sclafani, 6-3, 6-1

Warde won No. 4 single by forfeit

Doubles

Warde won all three doubles matches by forfeit

Staples 7, Stamford 0

Singles

Max Zimmerman (STAP) def. Max Meister 6-0, 6-0

Jay Mudholkar (STAP) def. Mike Rosinsky 6-0, 6-0

Eric Stein (STAP) def. Adarsh Sushanth 6-0, 6-0

Daniel Stone (STAP) def. Roheth Narasaletty 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Jake Greenwald and Timothy Chiang (STAP) def. Fernando Mouracher and Jose Cavallos 6-0, 6-0

Andrew Saunders and Jamie Lamb (S) def. Rithin Armstrong and Andre Correa 6-0, 6-0

Lucas Stone and Ryan Felner (S) def. Dylan Califano and Jose Najarro 6-0, 6-0

Greenwich 7, Westhill 0

Norwalk at Danbury

Wilton at Central

St. Joseph at Trumbull

Girls Tennis

Wilton 7, Central 0

Singles

Jelena Sypher (W) def. Giovana Nazeozeno 6-0, 6-0

Cara Kilmartin (W) def. Hala Dadoush 6-0, 6-0

Arden Lee (W) def. Nayeli Serrano 6-0, 6-0

Alexandra Iotzova (W) def. Catrina Nguyen 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Amber Li and Rachel Low (W) def. Jackie Tapia and Haley Guerrero 6-0, 6-0

Kira Essig and Janie Follett (W) def. Sona Mathew and Vi Ho 6-1, 6-0

Gerri Fox and Alix Wadehra (W) def. Samantha Egea and Angelica Golbin 6-0, 6-0

Trumbull 4, St. Joseph 3

Singles

Gabby Gatto (SJ) def. Unique Akinloye 6-2, 3-6, 6-4

Julia Louw (T) def. Bridget Fatse 6-2, 6-3

Jayne Hickey (SJ) def. Lauren Louw 2-6, 6-0, 6-4

Clare Seperak (SJ) def. Evani Delal 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

Isha Dalal and Kiki Yalamanchili (T) def. Gina Giannatto and Audrey Patrick 6-0, 6-2

Emily Fox and Vanessa Woods (T) def. Skylar Shandrowski and Debbie Yohou 6-0, 6-1

Amelia Grasso and Laine Neufeld (T) def. Alice Maldin and Carolyn Riffice 6-2, 6-0

Darien 7, Ludlowe 0

Singles

Kateri Martin (D) def. Alissa Sangiuolo 6-0, 6-1

Lilly Ma (D) def. Lauren Hand 6-0, 6-0

Emilia Callery (D) def. Sandra Reiss 6-1, 6-2

Emily Neuner (D) def. Tatiana Papuashvili 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

Mia Dursht and Daphne Gray (D) def. Sam Keane and Katherine Luttman 6-2, 6-0

Susie Alptekin and Elaina Cummiskey (D) def. Ashley Hayes and Mary Beradino 6-0, 6-2

Quin Waters and Hailey Zimmerman (D) def. Katie Coolidge and Caroline Donnelly 6-0, 6-1

Warde 7, Trinity Catholic 0

Singles

Natalia Zhiltsova (W) def. Maddy Ruffinott. 6-0,6-0

Morgan Lee (W) def. Chona Cubarrubia 6-0,6-0

Sana Nagori (W) def. Sam Herrmann 6-1,6-1

Karli Vare (W) def. Icey Han 6-1,6-2

Doubles

Meg Christenson and Abby Burns (W) def. Kate Janikand Allie Cavaliere 6-1, 6-2

Claire Regan and Lily Cherniske (W) def. Ashnique Powell and Jessica Connolly 6-1, 6-2

Amelia Yoder and Deb Warren (W) def. Sam Le and Vanessa Comeau 6-0, 6-0

Greenwich 6, Westhill 1

Singles

Maddie Arnold (G) def. Sanjana Nayak 6-0, 6-1

Martine Fierro (G) def. Maddie Kaba 6-3, 6-0

Tamar Bellete (W) def. Melanie Leguizamon 7-5, 7-6 (7-4)

Tess Lamhaouar (G) def. Julia Fredrick 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

Melanie Murphy and Sakura Yurugi (G) def. Patricia Kober and Shana Virtudes 4-6, 6-1, 6-3

Hannah Crasto and Kendall Schrohe (G) def. Lily Jackson and Hannah Soifer 6-3, 6-4

Efia Howarth and Christina Gianesello (G) def. Caroline Montalvo and Morgan Magrath 6-0, 6-2

Staples 7, Stamford 0

Danbury at Norwalk

Brien McMahon at New Canaan