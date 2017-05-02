Watch Wilton vs. St. Joseph boys lacrosse today on HAN

The Wilton Warriors, ranked No. 3 in the state, will take their show on the road today as they clash with the St. Joseph Cadets in Trumbull and the game will be carried live by the HAN network beginning with a pregame show at 4:20 p.m.

The game can be seen at FCIAC.net and the HAN Network’s website, as well as on all of the Network’s affiliate sites. Games will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch them on the HAN Network mobile app.

The game will also be available on demand following its conclusion.

Wilton is 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the FCIAC, with their only two conference losses coming to the state’s top two ranked teams, Darien and New Canaan. That loss to New Canaan was a close one, as the Rams edged the Warriors, 9-8, on a goal with 11 seconds remaining. You can watch that game on demand by clicking here.

The Warriors are in good position for a high FCIAC seed, as they’ve knocked off both Greenwich and Ridgefield in one-goal games. They’re also ranked No. 3 in last week’s GameTimeCt/New Haven Register state poll.

St. Joe’s, meanwhile, is reeling and will be looking to get back on a winning track today. The Cadets opened the season by winning four of five, but have since lost five straight games, including a 9-8 decision in double overtime to Warde on Saturday.

The Cadets will follow up today’s game with a contest at No. 7 Staples on Thursday.

Here’s the upcoming HAN Network broadcast schedule

Tuesday, May 2 – Boys Lacrosse: Wilton at St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3 – Softball: Ludlowe at Darien, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 5 – Baseball: Norwalk at Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.