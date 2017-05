Trinity 0-0-0-0-0 = 0 runs, 1 hit, 3 errors

Warde 4-3-6-2-x = 15 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors

Batteries

Trinity: K. Lynn(L), C. Faugno (in 4th) and Catcher C. Faugno until the 4th

Warde: Haley Bivens (W, 2-1) and Lizzie Kane

Highlights

Warde: Lizzie Kane scored 3 times and had an RBI single