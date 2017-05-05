Thursday’s FCIAC Tennis Scoreboard and Box Scores

Below is the tennis scoreboard for Thursday’s matches, with box scores when provided.

Boys Tennis

Trumbull 6, Warde 1

Singles

Nick Marchenko (T) def. Ethan Wolf 6-2, 6-1

George James (T) def. Kyle Rubin 6-1, 7-6

Lalith Gannauaram (T) def. Eddie Li 6-3, 6-4

Trumbull (T) def. Jack Patterson 6-0, 7-6 (10-8)

Doubles

Anubhar Dhar and Anush Sureshabu (T) def. Noah Gruder and Sam Greenberg 6-2, 6-3

Ben Dachman and Jackson Cusick (W) def. Matt Nusom and Rushil Ahuja 6-4, 6-1

Nihal Wadhwa and Jamie Tamarkin (T) def. Cormac O’Day and Alex Cusick 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 (10-5)

Danbury 7, Bridgeport Central 0

Singles

Griffin Barnett (D) def. Jose Ramirez 6-0, 6-1

Eric Tenesaca (D) def. Mei-Wei Xiao 6-0, 6-0

Kevin Tenesaca (D) def. Adolfo Rodriguez 6-0, 6-0

Joey Kiselak (D) def. Brayan Elvir 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

Dan Borges and Felipe DosReis (D) def. Jonathan Alvarez and Olmann Pauyo 6-0, 6-0

Ben Shuster and Nick Walker (D) def. Erick Ruilova and Angel Menendez 6-0, 6-0

Tiago DosReis and Nate Gottwals (D) def. Joseph Guzman and Abud Hennawi 6-0, 6-0

Staples 7, Ridgefield 0

Singles

Max Zimmerman (S) def. Andrew Mercorella 6-2, 6-1

Evan Felcher (S) def. Brian Song 6-0, 6-0

Kion Bruno (S) def. Ramiro Davila 6-1, 6-3

Ben Stein (S) def. Tadd Long 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

Jack Tooker and Jake Greenwald (S) def. Drew Warren and Jordan Gilbert 6-4, 6-1

Jay Mudholkar and Eric Stein (S) def. Tanner Daubenspeck and Seth Prusko 6-1, 7-5

Eric Greenberg and Sam Lampert (S) def. Shane Bowler and Jamie Crawford 6-0, 6-1

Westhill 6, Brien McMahon 1

Singles

Jordan Soifer (W) def. Luis Gonzalez 6-1, 6-2

Crosby Fox (W) def. Duly Bolivar 6-0, 6-0

Rishabh Tandon (W) def. Julien Faucheaux 6-0, 6-0

Tyler Pomerance (W) def. Richie Dien’Aime 8-0

Doubles

John Kirst and Mike McAlister (BM) def. Kunal Batra.Nikhil Arora 6-4, 2-6, 10-8

Matt Greenbaum and Andy Putterman (W) def. Brian Gonzalez and Ryan Bastidas 6-3, 6-0

Neev Suryawanshi and Shiloh Williamson – Lincoln Foubert and Sou Hanvey 6-2, 6-0

New Canaan 5, Darien 2

Singles

Bobby Neuner (D) def. John Warner 6-3, 6-2

Alex Merjian (NC) def. Timothy Derby 6-1, 6-2

Jason Lee (NC) def. Nick Derby 7-6 (7-5) 6-4

Erik Hoets (NC) def. Ian Wise 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

Cooper Murray and Roman Dicaprio (D) def. Luke Crowley and Matt Brand 7-5, 2-6, 6-2

Thomas Gilio and Jack O’Conner (NC) def. Neil Ghandi and Nic Neave 6-2, 6-1

Chris Greene and Alessandro Sulpizi (NC) def. Ben Langlois and John Lochtefeld 6-2, 6-2

Greenwich 6 Wilton 1

Singles

Eric Toub (G) def. Jay Cassone 6-2, 6-3

Henry Decoster (G) def. Quentin Thouvenot 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (8-6)

Justin Speaker (G) def. Conrad Emerson 6-0, 6-0

Nick Liu (G) def. Tor Aronson 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

Henry Murphy and Owen Mckessey (W) def. Nick Dagnino and Alex Litt

Rach Gould and Alessio Fikre (G) def Clay Adams and Rithwik Shivram 3-6, 6-2, 7-5

Bori Ardemosov and Hayden Witmer (G) def. Ryan Farinas and Trevor Johnson 6-0, 7-6 (7-4)

Stamford 4, Norwalk 3

Ludlowe at St. Joseph

Girls Tennis

Ludlowe 7, St. Joseph 0

Singles

Alissa Sangiulo (L) def. Gabby Gatto 6-3, 6-3

Xenia Efimov (L) def. Bridget Fatse 6-0, 6-0

Lauren Hand (L) def. Jayne Hickey 6-0, 6-0

Sandra Reiss (L) def. Clare Seperack 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Sam Keane and Katherine Luttman (L) def. Gina Gianotto and Audrey Patrick 6-0, 6-0

Ashley Hayes and Kristen Chen (L) def. Skylar Shandrowski and Alice Maldin 6-0, 6-0

Katie Coolidge and Caroline Donnelly (L) def. Katherine Qi and Carolyn Riffice 6-0, 6-0

Warde 5, Trumbull 2

Singles

Unique Akinloye (T) def. Natalia Zhiltsova 5-7, 6-2, 6-3

Morgan Lee (FW) def. Julia Louw 6-0, 6-2

Lauren Louw (T) def. Sana Nagori 6-4, 4-6, 7-5

Amelia Yoder (FW) def. Evani Dalal 0-6, 6-4, 6-0

Doubles

Meg Christienson and Abby Burns (FW) def. Isha Dalal and KiKi Yalamanchili 6-0, 7-6 (4)

Claire Regan and Lily Cherniske (FW) def. Emily Fox and Vanessa Woods 6-3, 5-7, 6-2

Ellie Daigle and Hayley English (FW) def. Amelia Grasso and Laine Neufeld 4-6, 7-5, 12-10

Stamford 7, Norwalk 0

Singles

Cara Addison (S) def. Emma Guilbault 6-3, 6-2

Emily Wharmby (S) def. Diana Acosta 6-4, 6-0

Hannah Bushell (S) def. Cheryl Long 7-5, 6-4

Cindy Luo (S) def. Iasiah Sena 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles

Devon Yaghmaie and Taylor Yaghmaie (S) def. Madison French and Maya Goosman 6-0, 6-0

Sophia Negyesi and Gabriella Rivera (S) def. Laura Uzar and Alicja Kurpenowicz 6-0, 6-0

Maggie Meister and Nina Passaro (S) def. Ania Maharad and Angelica Martin 7-5, 6-3

Greenwich 5, Wilton 2

Singles

Maddie Arnold (G) def. Natalie Ivanov 7-6 (7-1), 6-1

Izzy Koziol (W) def. Martine Fierro 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.

Tess Lamhaour (G) def. Jelena Sypher 3-4, 6-4, 6-2

Cara Kilmartin (W) def. Ayaka Kurabayashi 4-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-1

Doubles

Melanie Murphy and Sakura Yurugi (G) def. Rachel Low and Arden Lee 6-4, 6-1

Hannah Crasto and Kendall Schrohe (G) def. Kira Essig and Hannah Jung 6-0, 7-6 (7-4)

Christina Gianesello and Elia Howarth (G) def. Alix Wadehra and Meghan Golden 6-2, 6-4

Darien 7, New Canaan 0

Singles

Kateri Martin (D) def. Camryn Schlim 6-1, 6-0

Lilly Ma (D) def. Ashley Walker 6-1, 6-2

Emilia Callery (D) def. Caroline Mayock 6-0, 6-1

Emily Neuner (D) def. Sophie Gardner 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

Mia Dursht and Daphne Gray (D) def. Abby Crowley and Camaren Dayton 6-3, 6-4

Susie Alptekin and Elaina Cummiskey (D) def. Brittany Barber and Carroll Rudman 6-2, 6-2

Hailey Zimmerman and Megan Smith (D) def. Chloe Sigg and Elizabeth Rudman 6-3, 6-0

Westhill 6, Brien McMahon 1

Staples at Ridgefield