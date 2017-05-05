Thursday’s FCIAC Tennis Scoreboard and Box Scores

Below is the tennis scoreboard for Thursday’s matches, with box scores when provided.
Boys Tennis
Trumbull 6, Warde 1
Singles
Nick Marchenko (T) def. Ethan Wolf 6-2, 6-1
George James (T) def. Kyle Rubin 6-1, 7-6
Lalith Gannauaram (T) def. Eddie Li 6-3, 6-4
Trumbull (T) def. Jack Patterson 6-0, 7-6 (10-8)
Doubles
Anubhar Dhar and Anush Sureshabu (T) def. Noah Gruder and Sam Greenberg 6-2, 6-3
Ben Dachman and Jackson Cusick (W) def. Matt Nusom and Rushil Ahuja 6-4, 6-1
Nihal Wadhwa and Jamie Tamarkin (T) def. Cormac O’Day and Alex Cusick 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 (10-5)
Danbury 7, Bridgeport Central 0
Singles
Griffin Barnett (D) def. Jose Ramirez 6-0, 6-1
Eric Tenesaca (D) def. Mei-Wei Xiao 6-0, 6-0
Kevin Tenesaca (D) def. Adolfo Rodriguez 6-0, 6-0
Joey Kiselak (D) def. Brayan Elvir 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
Dan Borges and Felipe DosReis (D) def. Jonathan Alvarez and Olmann Pauyo 6-0, 6-0
Ben Shuster and Nick Walker (D) def. Erick Ruilova and Angel Menendez 6-0, 6-0
Tiago DosReis and Nate Gottwals (D) def. Joseph Guzman and Abud Hennawi 6-0, 6-0
Staples 7, Ridgefield 0
Singles
Max Zimmerman (S) def. Andrew Mercorella 6-2, 6-1
Evan Felcher (S) def. Brian Song 6-0, 6-0
Kion Bruno (S) def. Ramiro Davila 6-1, 6-3
Ben Stein (S) def. Tadd Long 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
Jack Tooker and Jake Greenwald (S) def. Drew Warren and Jordan Gilbert 6-4, 6-1
Jay Mudholkar and Eric Stein (S) def. Tanner Daubenspeck and Seth Prusko 6-1, 7-5
Eric Greenberg and Sam Lampert (S) def. Shane Bowler and Jamie Crawford 6-0, 6-1
Westhill 6, Brien McMahon 1
Singles
Jordan Soifer (W) def. Luis Gonzalez 6-1, 6-2
Crosby Fox (W) def. Duly Bolivar 6-0, 6-0
Rishabh Tandon (W) def. Julien Faucheaux 6-0, 6-0
Tyler Pomerance (W) def. Richie Dien’Aime 8-0
Doubles
John Kirst and Mike McAlister (BM) def. Kunal Batra.Nikhil Arora 6-4, 2-6, 10-8
Matt Greenbaum and Andy Putterman (W) def. Brian Gonzalez and Ryan Bastidas 6-3, 6-0
Neev Suryawanshi and Shiloh Williamson – Lincoln Foubert and Sou Hanvey 6-2, 6-0
New Canaan 5, Darien 2
Singles
Bobby Neuner (D) def. John Warner 6-3, 6-2
Alex Merjian (NC) def. Timothy Derby 6-1, 6-2
Jason Lee (NC) def. Nick Derby 7-6 (7-5) 6-4
Erik Hoets (NC) def. Ian Wise 6-4, 6-1
Doubles
Cooper Murray and Roman Dicaprio (D) def. Luke Crowley and Matt Brand 7-5, 2-6, 6-2
Thomas Gilio and Jack O’Conner (NC) def. Neil Ghandi and Nic Neave 6-2, 6-1
Chris Greene and Alessandro Sulpizi (NC) def. Ben Langlois and John Lochtefeld 6-2, 6-2
Greenwich 6 Wilton 1
Singles
Eric Toub (G) def. Jay Cassone 6-2, 6-3
Henry Decoster (G) def. Quentin Thouvenot 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (8-6)
Justin Speaker (G) def. Conrad Emerson 6-0, 6-0
Nick Liu (G) def. Tor Aronson 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
Henry Murphy and Owen Mckessey (W) def. Nick Dagnino and Alex Litt
Rach Gould and Alessio Fikre (G) def Clay Adams and Rithwik Shivram 3-6, 6-2, 7-5
Bori Ardemosov and Hayden Witmer (G) def. Ryan Farinas and Trevor Johnson 6-0, 7-6 (7-4)
Stamford 4, Norwalk 3
Ludlowe at St. Joseph
Girls Tennis
Ludlowe 7, St. Joseph 0
Singles
Alissa Sangiulo (L) def. Gabby Gatto 6-3, 6-3
Xenia Efimov (L) def. Bridget Fatse 6-0, 6-0
Lauren Hand (L) def. Jayne Hickey 6-0, 6-0
Sandra Reiss (L) def. Clare Seperack 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
Sam Keane and Katherine Luttman (L) def. Gina Gianotto and Audrey Patrick 6-0, 6-0
Ashley Hayes and Kristen Chen (L) def. Skylar Shandrowski and Alice Maldin 6-0, 6-0
Katie Coolidge and Caroline Donnelly (L) def. Katherine Qi and Carolyn Riffice 6-0, 6-0
Warde 5, Trumbull 2
Singles
Unique Akinloye (T) def. Natalia Zhiltsova 5-7, 6-2, 6-3
Morgan Lee (FW) def. Julia Louw 6-0, 6-2
Lauren Louw (T) def. Sana Nagori 6-4, 4-6, 7-5
Amelia Yoder (FW) def. Evani Dalal 0-6, 6-4, 6-0
Doubles
Meg Christienson and Abby Burns (FW) def. Isha Dalal and KiKi Yalamanchili 6-0, 7-6 (4)
Claire Regan and Lily Cherniske (FW) def. Emily Fox and Vanessa Woods 6-3, 5-7, 6-2
Ellie Daigle and Hayley English (FW) def. Amelia Grasso and Laine Neufeld 4-6, 7-5, 12-10
Stamford 7, Norwalk 0
Singles
Cara Addison (S) def. Emma Guilbault 6-3, 6-2
Emily Wharmby (S) def. Diana Acosta 6-4, 6-0
Hannah Bushell (S) def. Cheryl Long 7-5, 6-4
Cindy Luo (S) def. Iasiah Sena 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles
Devon Yaghmaie and Taylor Yaghmaie (S) def. Madison French and Maya Goosman 6-0, 6-0
Sophia Negyesi and Gabriella Rivera (S) def. Laura Uzar and Alicja Kurpenowicz 6-0, 6-0
Maggie Meister and Nina Passaro (S) def. Ania Maharad and Angelica Martin 7-5, 6-3
Greenwich 5, Wilton 2
Singles
Maddie Arnold (G) def. Natalie Ivanov 7-6 (7-1), 6-1
Izzy Koziol (W) def. Martine Fierro 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.
Tess Lamhaour (G) def. Jelena Sypher 3-4, 6-4, 6-2
Cara Kilmartin (W) def. Ayaka Kurabayashi 4-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-1
Doubles
Melanie Murphy and Sakura Yurugi (G) def. Rachel Low and Arden Lee 6-4, 6-1
Hannah Crasto and Kendall Schrohe (G) def. Kira Essig and Hannah Jung 6-0, 7-6 (7-4)
Christina Gianesello and Elia Howarth (G) def. Alix Wadehra and Meghan Golden 6-2, 6-4
Darien 7, New Canaan 0
Singles
Kateri Martin (D) def. Camryn Schlim 6-1, 6-0
Lilly Ma (D) def. Ashley Walker 6-1, 6-2
Emilia Callery (D) def. Caroline Mayock 6-0, 6-1
Emily Neuner (D) def. Sophie Gardner 6-2, 6-1
Doubles
Mia Dursht and Daphne Gray (D) def. Abby Crowley and Camaren Dayton 6-3, 6-4
Susie Alptekin and Elaina Cummiskey (D) def. Brittany Barber and Carroll Rudman 6-2, 6-2
Hailey Zimmerman and Megan Smith (D) def. Chloe Sigg and Elizabeth Rudman 6-3, 6-0
Westhill 6, Brien McMahon 1
Staples at Ridgefield