2017 FCIAC Spring Tournament Schedule

Note: Events scheduled for Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, may be changed due to proms

Baseball

Friday, May 19

Quarterfinals at Higher Seeds, 4 p.m.

Monday, May 22

Semifinals at The Ballpark at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport, 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has the choice of game time

Wednesday, May 24

Final at The Ballpark at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Softball

Friday, May 19

Quarterfinals at Higher Seeds, 4 p.m.

Monday, May 22

Semifinals at Sacred Heart University, 3 and 5 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has the choice of game time

Thursday, May 25

Final at at Sacred Heart University, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Saturday, May 20

Quarterfinals at Higher Seeds, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

Semifinals at Brien McMahon HS, 5 and 7 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has the choice of game time

Thursday, May 25

Final at Brien McMahon HS, 7 p.m

Girls Lacrosse

Friday, May 19

Quarterfinals at Higher Seeds, 4 p.m.

Monday, May 22

Semifinals at Norwalk HS, 5 and 7 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has the choice of game time

Thursday, May 25

Final at Norwalk HS, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Thursday, May 18

Quarterfinals at Higher Seeds, 4 p.m.

Monday, May 22

Semifinals at Highest Remaining Seeds, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24

Final at Wilton HS, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Wednesday, May 17

Quarterfinals at Higher Seeds, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 19

Semifinals at Highest Remaining Seeds, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

Final at Wilton HS, 4 p.m.

Girls Outdoor Track & Field

Monday, May 22

FCIAC Championships at Greenwich HS, 3 p.m.

Boys Outdoor Track & Field

Tuesday, May 23

FCIAC Championships at Ridgefield HS, 3 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Wednesday, May 24

Semifinals at Ludlowe HS, 5 and 7 p.m.

Note: No. 1 seed has the choice of game time

Friday, May 26

Final at Ludlowe HS, 7 p.m.

Boys Golf

Thursday, May 25

Chappa Tournament at Longshore GC, Westport, 8 a.m.

Thursday, June 1

FCIAC Championship at Fairchild Wheeler, Fairfield, 12:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Thursday, June 1

FCIAC Championship at Fairchild Wheeler, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, June 7

Guimares Tournament at Orange Hills, 12:30 p.m.