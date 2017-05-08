FCIAC Softball: Watch Norwalk battle Stamford today on HAN Network

The FCIAC playoffs are less than two weeks away, and with several wild races now in the homestretch, the HAN Network will feature eight teams with postseason aspirations this week.

First to the plate is a softball showdown between two teams in the league’s top four, as the Norwalk Bears take on the Stamford Black Knights at Stamford High School starting at 4 p.m., Monday.

The game can be seen at FCIAC.net and the HAN Network’s website, as well as on all of the Network’s affiliate sites. Games will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch them on the HAN Network mobile app.

The game will also be available on demand following its conclusion.

Stamford (14-1 overall, 10-1 FCIAC) is in second place in the conference standings, with Norwalk (13-2, 9-2) in fourth place. A win for the Knights would solidify their hold on a top three seed and a quarterfinal home game, while a win for the Bears would push them ahead of Stamford based on the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Stamford is riding a five-game winning streak, which includes a 4-3 decision over the Warde Mustangs in its last game on Thursday. The Knights’ one loss was a 5-4 defeat at Darien on April 24, and they have a huge clash with city rival Westhill on tap for Monday, May 15.

Norwalk has won two straight and seven of its last eight, with the lone blip being a 9-5 loss to New Canaan last Monday.

The HAN Network will feature girls lacrosse games on Tuesday and Thursday this week, with a baseball game between playoff contenders on Wednesday.

Here’s this week’s HAN Network Schedule:

Monday, May 8: Softball – Norwalk at Stamford, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 9: Girls Lacrosse – New Canaan at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10: Baseball – New Canaan at Staples, 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 11: Girls Lacrosse – Warde at Darien, 4 p.m.