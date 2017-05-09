Monday’s FCIAC Tennis Scoreboard and Box Scores

Below is the tennis scoreboard for FCIAC tennis matches on Monday, May 8, with box scores when provided.

Boys Tennis

Staples 5, New Canaan 2

Singles

Max Zimmerman (S) def. John Warner 6-0, 6-7 (7-5), 6-3

Evan Felcher (S) def. Alex Merjian 6-3, 6-2

Kion Bruno (S) def. Jason Lee 6-3, 6-7 (7-4), 6-4

Ben Stein (S) def. Erik Hoets 6-3, 3-6, 6-0

Doubles

Matt Brand and Luke Crowley (NC) def. Jack Tooker and Jake Greenwald 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (7-2)

Jay Mudholkar and Eric Stein (S) def. Jack O’Connor and Tommy Gilio 6-4, 6-4

Chris Greene and Alessandro Sulpizi (NC) def. Eric Greenberg and Sam Lampert 7-5, 7-6 (7-4)

Westhill 5, Ridgefield 2

Singles

Jordan Soifer (W) def. Andrew Mercorella 6-3, 6-4

Brian Song (R) def. Croudy Fox 6-1, 6-0

Rijhadh Tandon (W) def. Ramiro Davila 6-4, 6-1

Tyler Pomerance (W) def. Paul McCarthy 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Drew Warren and Jordan Gilbert (R) def. Nikhil Arora and Kunal Batra 6-2, 7-5

Matt Greenbaum and Andy Putterman (W) def. Tanner Daubenspeck and Seth Prusko 6-2, 5-7, 6-2

Neev Suryawanshi and Shiloh Williamson (W) def. Shane Bowler and James Crawford 6-2, 6-0

Warde 6, Brien McMahon 1

Luis Gonzalez (M) def. Ethan Wolf 6-1, 6-1

Kyle Rubin (W) def. Duly Bolivar 6-2, 6-0

Eddie Li (W) def. Julian Faucheux 6-2, 4-6, 10-7

Robert Pavoni (W) def. Brian Gonzalez 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

Noah Gruder and Sam Greenberg (W) def. Mike McAllister and John Kirst 6-0, 6-2

Ben Dachman and Jackson Cusick (W) def. Ryan Bastidas and Dan Izquierdo 6-0, 6-2

Cormac O’Day and Alex Cusick (W) def. Sou Hanvey and Gor Tigranyan 6-1, 6-0

Wilton 7, Stamford 0

Singles

Jay Cassone (W) def. Fernando Mauracher 6-0, 6-1

Quentin Thouvenot (W) def. Adarsh Sashanth 6-0, 6-0

Conrad Emerson (W) def. Rohith Narasaletty 6-1, 6-0

Tor Aronson (W) def. Max Meister 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Henry Murphy and Owen Mckessey (W) def. Mike Rosinsky and Federico Morin 6-0, 6-2

Clay Adams and Harrison Tucker (W) def. Jose Cerallos and Franco Estanislado 6-1, 6-3

Ryan Farinas and Trevor Johnson (W,12) def Jose Najarro and Leeroy Berja: 6-0, 6-0

Greenwich 6, Trinity Catholic 1

Singles

Simon Poulter (TC) def. Colton D’Agostino 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-0)

Matthew Tamis (G) def. Sean Oates 6-1, 6-2

Jimmy Papas (G) def. Michael Vakos 6-0, 6-0

Mario Garcia (G) def. Nicholas Sclafani 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

Greenwich won all three doubles matches by default

Ludlowe 6, Norwalk 1

Singles

Taishi Hosokawa (N) def. Oliver Kleinberg 2-6, 6-2, 6-2

Sam Slobin (L) def. Yuuki Hosokawa 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

David Poudier (L) def. Lucas Araujo 6-0, 6-0

Griffin Forberg (L) def. Kameren Battle 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Dan Maffucci and Justin Ng (L) def. Billy Nescis and Jeb Boyer 6-2, 6-3

Kiernan Barker and Charlie Low (L) def. Christian Miller and Paul Lee 6-0, 6-1

Ludlowe won No. 3 doubles by forfeit

Darien 7, St. Joseph 0

Trumbull at Central

Girls Tennis

Staples 7, New Canaan 0

Singles

Alyssa DiMaio (S) def. Camryn Schlim 6-0, 6-1

Olivia Foster (S) def. Ashley Walker 6-2, 7-6 (7-1)

Tess Rubin (S) def. Caroline Mayock 6-4, 6-4

Vanessa Mauricio (S) def. Sophie Gardner 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

Megan Brown and Kristin Butler (S) def. Abby Crowley and Camaren Dayton 6-0, 6-0

Hannah Bjorkman and Gabriela Vega (S) def. Brittany Barber and Carroll Rudman 6-3, 7-5

Olivia Gordy and Luiza Cocito (S) def. Chloe Sigg and Elizabeth Rudman 6-1, 6-1

Darien 7, St. Joseph 0

Singles

Kateri Martin (D) def. Gabby Gatto 6-0, 6-0

Lilly Ma (D) def. Bridget Fatse 6-0, 6-0

Emilia Callery (D) def. Jayne Hickey 6-0, 6-0

Emily Neuner (D) def. Clare Separack 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

Mia Dursht and Daphne Gray (D) def. Gina Gianotto and Skylar Shandrowski 6-2, 6-0

Susie Alptekin and Elaina Cummiskey (D) def. Debora Yohou and Alice Maldin 6-1, 6-0

Hannah Riegel and Megan Smith (D) def. Jilliana Mutale and Katherine Qi 6-0, 6-0

Warde 7, Brien McMahon 0

Singles

Natalia Zhiltsova (W) def, Tess DeJaeger 6-2, 6-3

Morgan Lee (W) def. Sammy Robinson 6-0, 6-1

Sana Nagori (W) def. April Goll 6-0, 6-1

Karli Vare (W) def. Schuyler Luthy 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

Abby Burnsand Meg Christenson (W) def. Maddie Dunn and Annie Benjamin 6-2, 6-7(1-7), 6-0

Claire Regan and Lily Cherniske (W) def. Leigh Young-Lawlor and Sarah Helms 6-3, 6-4

Ellie Daigle and Hayley English (W) def. Deija Brunson and Amy Traveo 6-0, 6-0

Trumbull 7, Central 0

Singles

Unique Akinloye (T) def. Govanna Nazeozano 6-0, 6-0

Julia Louw (T) def. Ariana Clarke 6-0, 6-0

Lauren Louw (T) def. Hala Dadoush 6-0, 6-0

Evani Dalal (T) def. Vi Ho 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Emily Fox and Vanessa Woods (T) def. Haley Guerero and Samantha Egea 6-0, 6-0

KIKi Yalamanchili and Leah Phillips (T) def. Angelica Goblin and Ashley Aguilara 6-0, 6-0

Amelia Grasso and Laine Neufeld (T) won by default

Greenwich 7, Trinity Catholic 0

Singles

Maddie Arnold (G) def. Maddie Ruffinott 6-0, 6-0

Martine Fierro (G) def. Chona Cubarubbia 6-0, 6-0

Melanie Leguizamon (G) def. Sam Hermann 6-0, 6-0

Tess Lamhaouar (G) def. Icey Han 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Melanie Murphy and Sakura Yurugi (G) def. Allie Cavaliere and Kate Janik 6-1, 6-1

Hannah Crasto and Kendall Schrohe (G) def. Ashnique Powell and Jessica Connolly 6-2, 6-0

Haley Stober and Sara Stober (G) def. Sammy Lee and Vanessa Comeau 6-1, 6-0

Ludlowe 7, Norwalk 0

Singles

Alissa Sangiuolo (L) def. Emma Guilbault 6-1, 6-0

Xena Efimov (L) def. Diana Acosta 6-2, 6-0

Lauren Hand (L) def. Cheryl Long 6-1, 6-1

Sandra Reiss (L) def. Iasiah Sena 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Sam Keane and Katherine Luttman (L) def. Briana Perez and Angelica Martin 6-0, 6-0

Ashley Hayes and Kristen Chen (L) def. Jolie Lubin and Jennifer Mandujano 6-0, 6-0

Katie Coolidge and Caroline Donnelly (L) def. Melania Olivieri and Olivia Collot 6-0, 6-0

Wilton 6, Stamford 1

Singles

Izzy Koziol (W) def. Cara Addison 6-0, 6-1

Cara Kilmartin (W) def. Emily Wharmby 6-1, 6-1

Jelena Sypher (W) def. Hannah Bushell 6-0, 6-2

Amber Li (W) def. Cindy Luo 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

Taylor Yaghmaie and Devon Yaghmaie (S) def. Rachel Low and Alix Wadehra 6-0, 6-1

Hannah Jung and Kira Essig (W) def. Gabby Rivera and Sophia Neggesi 6-1, 4-6, 6-2

Meghan Golden and Gerri Fox (W) def. Nina Passaro and Maggie Meister 6-0, 6-2

Ridgefield 4, Westhill 3