Warde 0-5-7-2-2 = 16 runs, 11 hits, 0 errors

McMahon 0-0-0-0-2 = 2 runs, 4 hits, 5 errors

Batteries:

Warde – Haley Bivens (W, 3-1) and Lizzie Kane

McMahon – R. Dwyer and M.L.

Highlights

Warde – Olivia Vadas, Lizzie Kane, Amanda Petrizzi, Camryn Johnson and Abrianna Natoil all had RBI doubles.

McMahon – A. Bowman had a double.