Thursday’s FCIAC Tennis Scoreboard and Box Scores

Below is the tennis scoreboard for FCIAC tennis matches on Thursday, May 11, with box scores when provided.
Boys Tennis
Trinity Catholic 5, Central 2
Singles
William Savage (TC) def. Jose Ramirez 6-0, 6-0
Simon Poulter (TC) def. Mei Wei Xiao 6-0, 6-1
Sean Oates (TC) def. Brayan Elvir 6-4, 6-4
Mike Vakos (TC) def. Olmann Pauyo 6-2, 6-4
Doubles
Jefrey Berrezuela and Nicholas Sclafani (TC) def. Ya-Sine Agrignann and Adolfo Rodriguez 6-0, 6-1
Central won No. 2 and 3 doubles by forfeit
Wilton 7, Danbury 0
Singles
Jay Cassone (W) def. Griffin Barnett 6-1, 6-3
Quentin Thouvenot (W) def. Eric Tenesaca 6-1, 6-1
Conrad Emerson (W) def. Joe Kiselak 6-2, 6-1
Tor Aronson (W) def. Nate Gottwals 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Henry Murphy and Owen Mckessey (W) def. Daniel Borges and Felipe Dos Reis 6-2, 6-1
Clay Adams and Harrison Tucker (W) def. Ben Situster and Nick Walker 6-2, 6-1
Ryan Farinas and Trevor Johnson (W) def John Hoddint and Aaron Melelaz 6-2, 6-1
Staples 7, Ludlowe 0
Singles
Evan Felcher (S) def. Sam Slobin 6-0, 6-2
Max Zimmerman (S) def. Oliver Kleinberg 6-3, 6-2
Kion Bruno (S) def. James Casola 6-0, 6-0
Ben Stein (S) def. Ben Archer 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Jake Greenwald and Jay Mudholkar (S) def. Dan Mattucci and Justin Na 6-0, 6-1
Sam Lampert and Timothy Chiang (S) def. Landon Silbert and Jimmy McEttnick 6-1, 6-1
Eric Greenberg and Daniel Stone (S) def. Blaice Gottlieb and Rhy Schaper 6-3, 6-1
New Canaan 6, Ridgefield 1
Singles
Andrew Mercorella (R) def. John Warner 6-2, 6-2
Alexander Merjian (NC) def. Brian Song 6-3, 4-6, 6-1
Jason Lee (NC) def. Ramiro Davilla 6-3, 6-1
Erik Hoets (NC) def. Todd Long 6-2, 6-3
Doubles
Matthew Brand and Luke Crowley (NC) def. Drew Warren and Jordan Gilbert 6-2, 6-3
Thomas Gilio and Alessandro Sulpizi (NC) def. Tanner Daubenspeele and Seth Prusleo 7-5, 6-2
Chris Greene and Jack McCarthy (NC) def. Jamie Crawford and Shane Bowler 6-7(5-7), 7-6(7-4), (10-7)
Brien McMahon 4, St. Joseph 3
Singles
Andy Ilie (SJ) def. Luis Gonzalez 6-2, 6-0
Trevor Morris (SJ) def. Duly Bolivar 6-0, 6-0
Julien Faucheaux (BM) def. Owen Frances 6-7 (1-7), 6-2, 7-5
Jalen Dennison (BM) def Andrew Hennon 6-2, 6-4
Doubles
Mike McAllister and John Kirst (BM) def. Ed Novicio and Will Muvashy 6-0, 6-0
Jared Louve and Josh Kimbly (SJ) def. Ryan Bastidas and Brian Gonzalez 6-4, 1-6, 6-3
Gor Tigranyan and Lincoln Devila (BM) def. Mark Yahabeil and Mike Denihan 6-1, 6-2
Greenwich 7, Warde 0
Westhill 7, Stamford 0
Norwalk at Trumbull
Girls Tennis
Wilton 7, Danbury 0
Singles
Isabella Koziol (W) def. Katie Colucci 6-0, 6-0
Jelena Sypher (W) def. Cat Sullivan 6-2, 6-3
Cara Kilmartin (W) def. Kera Thorne 6-0, 6-1
Gerri Fox (W) def. Sanjana Shriram 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Amber Li and Rachel Low (W) def. Brooke Belanger and Rashmi Pai 6-1, 6-0
Kira Essig and Hannah Jung (W) def. Ashlee Andersen and Mana Oritz 6-1, 6-1
Janie Follett and Meghan Golden (W) def. Anana Ragoo and Grace Somkuon 6-0, 6-1
Staples 7, Ludlowe 0
Singles
Alyssa DiMaio (S) def. Alissa Sangiulo 6-0, 6-2
Olivia Foster (S) def. Xenia Efimov 6-0, 6-3
Tess Rubin (S) def. Lauren Hand 7-5, 6-2
Vanessa Mauricio (S) def. Sandra Reiss 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
Kristin Butler and Megan Brown (S) def. Sam Keane and Katherine Luttman 6-3, 6-2
Gabriela Vega and Hannah Bjorkman (S) def. Ashley Hayes and Kristen Chen 6-1, 6-2
Luiza Cocito and Olivia Gordy (S) def. Katie Coolidge and Caroline Donnelly 6-3, 6-1
Trumbull 7, Norwalk 0
Singles
Unique Akinloye (T) def. Emma Guilbault 6-1, 6-0
Julia Louw (T) def. Diana Acosta 6-0, 6-0
Lauren Louw (T) def. Iashia Sena 6-0, 6-2
Evani Dalal (T) def. Ania Maharaj 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
Isha Dalal and KiKi Yalamanchili (T) def. Angelica Martin and Madison French 6-0, 6-2
Emily Fox and Amelia Grasso (T) def. Jennifer Mandujano and Olivia Collet 6-0, 6-0
Laine Neufeld and Katie Boback (T) def. Laura Uzar and Alicia Kurpinowicz 6-1, 6-0
Greenwich 6, Warde 1
Singles
Maddie Arnold (G) def. Natalia Zhiltsova 6-0, 6-1
Martina Fierro (G) def. Morgan Lee 6-1, 6-0
Melanie Leguizamon (G) def. Sana Nagori 6-1, 6-0
Tess Lamhaouar (G) def. Karli Vare 7-5, 6-3
Doubles
Meg Christenson and Abby Burns (W) def Melanie Murphy and Sakura Yurugi 6-1, 7-6(7-2)
Hannah Crasto and Kendall Schrohe (G) def Claire Regan and Lily Cherniske 6-1, 6-2
Christina Gainesello and Efia Howarth (G) def Ellie Daigle and Hayley English 6-3, 6-2
St. Joseph 4, Brien McMahon 3
Singles
Gabby Gatto (SJ) def. Tess DeJaeger 6-1, 6-1
Bridget Fatse (SJ) def. Sammy Robison 6-1, 6-3
Jayne Hickey (SJ) def. Schuyler Luthy 6-1, 6-0
Clare Seperack (SJ) def. Amy Traore 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Anaelle Benjamin and Maddie Dunn (BM) def. Gina Gianotta and Audrey Patrick 6-1, 6-1
Sarah Helms and Leigh Young-Lawler (BM) def. Skylar Shandrowski and Debra Yohou 6-2, 6-2
April Gall and Daija Brunson (BM) def. Alice Maldon and Katherine Fuentes 6-0, 6-1
New Canaan 6, Ridgefield 1
Stamford at Westhill
Trinity Catholic at Central