Thursday’s FCIAC Tennis Scoreboard and Box Scores

Below is the tennis scoreboard for FCIAC tennis matches on Thursday, May 11, with box scores when provided.

Boys Tennis

Trinity Catholic 5, Central 2

Singles

William Savage (TC) def. Jose Ramirez 6-0, 6-0

Simon Poulter (TC) def. Mei Wei Xiao 6-0, 6-1

Sean Oates (TC) def. Brayan Elvir 6-4, 6-4

Mike Vakos (TC) def. Olmann Pauyo 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

Jefrey Berrezuela and Nicholas Sclafani (TC) def. Ya-Sine Agrignann and Adolfo Rodriguez 6-0, 6-1

Central won No. 2 and 3 doubles by forfeit

Wilton 7, Danbury 0

Singles

Jay Cassone (W) def. Griffin Barnett 6-1, 6-3

Quentin Thouvenot (W) def. Eric Tenesaca 6-1, 6-1

Conrad Emerson (W) def. Joe Kiselak 6-2, 6-1

Tor Aronson (W) def. Nate Gottwals 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Henry Murphy and Owen Mckessey (W) def. Daniel Borges and Felipe Dos Reis 6-2, 6-1

Clay Adams and Harrison Tucker (W) def. Ben Situster and Nick Walker 6-2, 6-1

Ryan Farinas and Trevor Johnson (W) def John Hoddint and Aaron Melelaz 6-2, 6-1

Staples 7, Ludlowe 0

Singles

Evan Felcher (S) def. Sam Slobin 6-0, 6-2

Max Zimmerman (S) def. Oliver Kleinberg 6-3, 6-2

Kion Bruno (S) def. James Casola 6-0, 6-0

Ben Stein (S) def. Ben Archer 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Jake Greenwald and Jay Mudholkar (S) def. Dan Mattucci and Justin Na 6-0, 6-1

Sam Lampert and Timothy Chiang (S) def. Landon Silbert and Jimmy McEttnick 6-1, 6-1

Eric Greenberg and Daniel Stone (S) def. Blaice Gottlieb and Rhy Schaper 6-3, 6-1

New Canaan 6, Ridgefield 1

Singles

Andrew Mercorella (R) def. John Warner 6-2, 6-2

Alexander Merjian (NC) def. Brian Song 6-3, 4-6, 6-1

Jason Lee (NC) def. Ramiro Davilla 6-3, 6-1

Erik Hoets (NC) def. Todd Long 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

Matthew Brand and Luke Crowley (NC) def. Drew Warren and Jordan Gilbert 6-2, 6-3

Thomas Gilio and Alessandro Sulpizi (NC) def. Tanner Daubenspeele and Seth Prusleo 7-5, 6-2

Chris Greene and Jack McCarthy (NC) def. Jamie Crawford and Shane Bowler 6-7(5-7), 7-6(7-4), (10-7)

Brien McMahon 4, St. Joseph 3

Singles

Andy Ilie (SJ) def. Luis Gonzalez 6-2, 6-0

Trevor Morris (SJ) def. Duly Bolivar 6-0, 6-0

Julien Faucheaux (BM) def. Owen Frances 6-7 (1-7), 6-2, 7-5

Jalen Dennison (BM) def Andrew Hennon 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

Mike McAllister and John Kirst (BM) def. Ed Novicio and Will Muvashy 6-0, 6-0

Jared Louve and Josh Kimbly (SJ) def. Ryan Bastidas and Brian Gonzalez 6-4, 1-6, 6-3

Gor Tigranyan and Lincoln Devila (BM) def. Mark Yahabeil and Mike Denihan 6-1, 6-2

Greenwich 7, Warde 0

Westhill 7, Stamford 0

Norwalk at Trumbull

Girls Tennis

Wilton 7, Danbury 0

Singles

Isabella Koziol (W) def. Katie Colucci 6-0, 6-0

Jelena Sypher (W) def. Cat Sullivan 6-2, 6-3

Cara Kilmartin (W) def. Kera Thorne 6-0, 6-1

Gerri Fox (W) def. Sanjana Shriram 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Amber Li and Rachel Low (W) def. Brooke Belanger and Rashmi Pai 6-1, 6-0

Kira Essig and Hannah Jung (W) def. Ashlee Andersen and Mana Oritz 6-1, 6-1

Janie Follett and Meghan Golden (W) def. Anana Ragoo and Grace Somkuon 6-0, 6-1

Staples 7, Ludlowe 0

Singles

Alyssa DiMaio (S) def. Alissa Sangiulo 6-0, 6-2

Olivia Foster (S) def. Xenia Efimov 6-0, 6-3

Tess Rubin (S) def. Lauren Hand 7-5, 6-2

Vanessa Mauricio (S) def. Sandra Reiss 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

Kristin Butler and Megan Brown (S) def. Sam Keane and Katherine Luttman 6-3, 6-2

Gabriela Vega and Hannah Bjorkman (S) def. Ashley Hayes and Kristen Chen 6-1, 6-2

Luiza Cocito and Olivia Gordy (S) def. Katie Coolidge and Caroline Donnelly 6-3, 6-1

Trumbull 7, Norwalk 0

Singles

Unique Akinloye (T) def. Emma Guilbault 6-1, 6-0

Julia Louw (T) def. Diana Acosta 6-0, 6-0

Lauren Louw (T) def. Iashia Sena 6-0, 6-2

Evani Dalal (T) def. Ania Maharaj 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Isha Dalal and KiKi Yalamanchili (T) def. Angelica Martin and Madison French 6-0, 6-2

Emily Fox and Amelia Grasso (T) def. Jennifer Mandujano and Olivia Collet 6-0, 6-0

Laine Neufeld and Katie Boback (T) def. Laura Uzar and Alicia Kurpinowicz 6-1, 6-0

Greenwich 6, Warde 1

Singles

Maddie Arnold (G) def. Natalia Zhiltsova 6-0, 6-1

Martina Fierro (G) def. Morgan Lee 6-1, 6-0

Melanie Leguizamon (G) def. Sana Nagori 6-1, 6-0

Tess Lamhaouar (G) def. Karli Vare 7-5, 6-3

Doubles

Meg Christenson and Abby Burns (W) def Melanie Murphy and Sakura Yurugi 6-1, 7-6(7-2)

Hannah Crasto and Kendall Schrohe (G) def Claire Regan and Lily Cherniske 6-1, 6-2

Christina Gainesello and Efia Howarth (G) def Ellie Daigle and Hayley English 6-3, 6-2

St. Joseph 4, Brien McMahon 3

Singles

Gabby Gatto (SJ) def. Tess DeJaeger 6-1, 6-1

Bridget Fatse (SJ) def. Sammy Robison 6-1, 6-3

Jayne Hickey (SJ) def. Schuyler Luthy 6-1, 6-0

Clare Seperack (SJ) def. Amy Traore 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Anaelle Benjamin and Maddie Dunn (BM) def. Gina Gianotta and Audrey Patrick 6-1, 6-1

Sarah Helms and Leigh Young-Lawler (BM) def. Skylar Shandrowski and Debra Yohou 6-2, 6-2

April Gall and Daija Brunson (BM) def. Alice Maldon and Katherine Fuentes 6-0, 6-1

New Canaan 6, Ridgefield 1

Stamford at Westhill

Trinity Catholic at Central