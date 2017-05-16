Monday’s FCIAC Tennis Scoreboard and Box Scores

Below is the tennis scoreboard for FCIAC matches played on Monday, May 15, with box scores when provided.

Boys Tennis

Staples 7, St. Joseph 0

Singles

Evan Felcher (S) def. Andy Iille 6-2, 7-5

Eric Greenberg (S) def. Owen Francis 6-0, 6-0

Daniel Stone (S) def. Andrew Hinnan 6-1, 6-0

Andrew Saunders (S) def. Jared Lawerence 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Jamie Lamb and Jason Katz (S) def. Josh Kimbull and Ethan Coricio 6-0, 6-0

Ryan Felner and Lucas Stone (S) def. Mark Yacarone and William Mousky 6-0, 6-0

Staples won No. 3 doubles by default

New Canaan 4, Westhill 3

Singles

Jordan Soifer (W) def. John Warner 6-1, 4-6, 6-2

Alex Merjian (NC) def. Corsby Fox 6-2, 6-1

Jason Lee (NC) def. Rishab Tandon 6-3, 6-2

Tyler Pomerance (W) def. Erik Hoets 7-5, 6-3

Doubles

Matthew Brand and Luke Crowley (NC) def. Mikhic Arora and Kunal Batra 6-0, 6-1

Thomas Gilio and Alessandro Sulpizi (NC) def. Matt Greenbam and Andy Putterman 6-3, 6-1

Jhicoh Wicciamson and Neev Surywanashi (W) def. Jack O’Connor and Griffin Dayton 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

Ridgefield 5, Warde 2

Singles

Andrew Mercorella (R) def. Ethan Wolf 6-0, 6-2

Brian Song (R) def. Kyle Rubin 6-1, 6-1

James Crawford (R) def. Cormac O’Day 6-3, 6-3

Jack Patterson (W) def. Harry Berger 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

Tanner Daubenspeck and Tadd Long (R) vs Sam Greenberg and Noah Gruder 6-1, 6-1

Edward Li and Jackson Cusick (W) def. Ramiro Davila and Seth Prusko 7-6, 6-3

Jordan Gilbert and Shane Bowler (R) vs Alex Cusick and Rob Pavoni 6-0, 6-2

Wilton 5, Ludlowe 2

Singles

Jay Cassone (W) def. Oliver Klienberg 6-2, 6-0

Quentin Thouvenot (W) def. Sam Slobin 6-1, 7-6 (7-4)

Conrad Emerson (W) def. David Poudier 7-5, 6-2

Griffin Forberg (L) def. Tor Aronson 7-6 (7-4), 6-3

Doubles

Owen Mckessey and Henry Murphy (W) def. Dan Muffucci and Justin Ng 6-2, 6-2

Clay Adams and Harrison Tucker (W) def. Greg Arrigo and Kevin Schroeder 7-6 (7-4), 7-5

Charlie Lov and Ryan Burress (L) def. Ryan Farinas and Trevor Johnson 3-6, 6-1, 11-9

Darien 6, Norwalk 1

Singles

Bobby Neuner (D) def. Devin Gritten 6-0, 6-0

Tim Derby (D) def. Alex Theocritos 6-0, 6-0

Nick Derby (D) def. Lucas Araujo 6-0, 6-0

Ian Wise (D) def. Jeb Boyrer 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Taishi Hosokawa and Yuuki Hosokawa (N) def. Cooper Murray and Romani DiCaprio 6-1, 6-1

Nic Neaves and Tyler Kramer (D) def. Pablo Quiceno and Billy Nescis 6-0, 6-1

Ben Langlios and John Lochtefeld (D) def. Paul Lee and Christian Ghetu 6-0, 6-1

Brien McMahon 6, Central 1

Singles

Julien Faucheux (BM) def. Jose Ramirez 6-1, 4-6, 10-8

Duly Bolivar (BM) def. Olmann Pauyo 6-1, 6-1

Ryan Bastidas (BM) def. Ya-Sine Agrignan 6-4, 6-0

Mei Wei Xiao (C) def. Sou Hanvey 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

John Kirst and Mike McAllister (BM) def. Abud Hennawi and David Torres 6-0, 6-0

Luis Gonzalez and Brian Gonzalez (BM) def. Adolfo Rodriguez and Brian Nguyen 6-0, 6-0

Gor Tigranyan and Lincoln Davila (BM) def. Erick Ruilova and Angel Menendez 6-0, 6-0

Stamford 4, Trinity Catholic 3

Singles

William Savage (TC) def. Jose Cevallos 6-1, 6-0

Simon Poulter (TC) def. Fernando Maraucher 6-3, 6-1

Max Meister (S) def. Sean Oates 6-0, 6-2

Mike Vakos (TC) def. Rohith Naralasetty 1-6, 7-5, 10-6

Doubles

Mike Rosinski and Federico Marin (S) def. Jefrey Berrezueta and Nicholas Sclafani 6-0, 6-0

Stamford won No. 2 and 3 doubles by default

Trumbull 5, Danbury 2

Girls Tennis

Staples 7, St. Joseph 0

Singles

Alyssa DiMaio (S) def. Gabby Gatto 6-0, 6-1

Olivia Foster (S) def. Jayne Hickey 6-1, 6-0

Vanessa Mauricio (S) def. Claire Seperack 6-0, 6-1

Alisyn Kercher (S) def. Katherine Qi 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Kristin Butler and Megan Brown (S) def. Gina Giannotta and Audrey Patrick 6-0, 6-0

Gabriela Vega and Hannah Bjorkman (S) def. Skylar Shandrowski and Deborah Yohou 6-0, 6-0

Luiza Cocito and Lily Smith (S) def. Katherine Fuentes and Alice Maldon 6-0, 6-0

Warde 4, Ridgefield 3

Singles

Natalia Zhiltsova (W) def. Aurora Joblon 6-3, 7-6 (7-2)

Annabel Cordano (R) def. Morgan Lee 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-2)

Sana Nagori (W) def. Jill O’Keefe 3-6, 6-0, 6-1

Karli Vare (W) def. Michaela O’Malley 6-2, 3-6, 6-0

Doubles

Hillary Sherpa and Morgan Held (R) def. Abby Burns and Meg Christenson 2-6, 6-2, 6-4

Lily Cherniske and Claire Daigle (W) def. Carmen Sanz and Caitlin Kissel 6-3, 6-4

Caroline Rychilk and Rachel Bodner (R) def. Hayley English and Ellie Daigle 7-6 (7-5), 1-6, 12-10

Trumbull 7, Danbury 0

Singles

Unique Akinloye (T) def. Katie Colucci 6-4, 6-2

Julia Louw (T) def. Cat Sullivan 7-5, 6-2

Lauren Louw (T) def. Lesley Coronel 6-1, 6-1

Evani Dalal (T) def. Kera Thorne 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

Isha Dalal and Keerthi Yalamanchili (T) def. Brooke Belenger and Jamie Gundeck 6-3, 6-0

Emily Fox and Vanessa Woods (T) def. Shalini Shial and Ashlee Anderson 6-0, 6-1

Amelia Grasso and Laine Neufeld (T) def. Rashmi Pai and Sanjana Shriram 6-1, 6-3

New Canaan 6, Westhill 1

Singles

Camryn Schlim (NC) def. Sanjana Nayak 6-2, 6-4

Ashley Walker (NC) def. Madeline Kaba 6-2, 6-2

Tamar Bellete (W) def. Caroline Mayock 6-3, 6-3

Sophie Gardner (NC) def. Julia Fredrick 6-4, 7-6

Doubles

Abby Crowley and Camaren Dayton (NC) def. Patricia Kober and Shana Virtudes 7-5, 6-2

Brittany Barber and Carroll Rudman (NC) def. Lily Jackson and Hannah Soifer 6-2, 7-5

Chloe Sigg and Elizabeth Rudman (NC) def. Caroline Montalvo and Morgan McGrath 6-2, 7-5

Wilton 4, Ludlowe 3

Singles

Natalie Ivanov (W) def. Alissa Sangiuolo 6-4, 6-2

Isabella Koziol (W) def. Xenia Efimov 6-1, 6-0

Lauren Hand (L) def. Jelena Sypher 6-3, 4-6, 6-0

Sandra Reiss (L) def. Cara Kilmartin 6-4, 7-5

Doubles

Rachel Low and Amber Li (W) def. Sam Keane and Katherine Luttman 6-3, 7-6

Kira Essig and Hannah Jung (W) def. Ashley Hayes and Kristen Chen 6-2, 6-7, 6-2

Katie Coolidge and Caroline Donnelly (L) def. Meghan Golden and Alex Wadehra 6-4, 6-2

Darien 7, Norwalk 0

Stamford at Trinity Catholic

Brien McMahon at Central