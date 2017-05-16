Monday’s FCIAC Tennis Scoreboard and Box Scores

Below is the tennis scoreboard for FCIAC matches played on Monday, May 15, with box scores when provided.
Boys Tennis
Staples 7, St. Joseph 0
Singles
Evan Felcher (S) def. Andy Iille 6-2, 7-5
Eric Greenberg (S) def. Owen Francis 6-0, 6-0
Daniel Stone (S) def. Andrew Hinnan 6-1, 6-0
Andrew Saunders (S) def. Jared Lawerence 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Jamie Lamb and Jason Katz (S) def. Josh Kimbull and Ethan Coricio 6-0, 6-0
Ryan Felner and Lucas Stone (S) def. Mark Yacarone and William Mousky 6-0, 6-0
Staples won No. 3 doubles by default
New Canaan 4, Westhill 3
Singles
Jordan Soifer (W) def. John Warner 6-1, 4-6, 6-2
Alex Merjian (NC) def. Corsby Fox 6-2, 6-1
Jason Lee (NC) def. Rishab Tandon 6-3, 6-2
Tyler Pomerance (W) def. Erik Hoets 7-5, 6-3
Doubles
Matthew Brand and Luke Crowley (NC) def. Mikhic Arora and Kunal Batra 6-0, 6-1
Thomas Gilio and Alessandro Sulpizi (NC) def. Matt Greenbam and Andy Putterman 6-3, 6-1
Jhicoh Wicciamson and Neev Surywanashi (W) def. Jack O’Connor and Griffin Dayton 2-6, 6-3, 6-2
Ridgefield 5, Warde 2
Singles
Andrew Mercorella (R) def. Ethan Wolf 6-0, 6-2
Brian Song (R) def. Kyle Rubin 6-1, 6-1
James Crawford (R) def. Cormac O’Day 6-3, 6-3
Jack Patterson (W) def. Harry Berger 6-0, 6-2
Doubles
Tanner Daubenspeck and Tadd Long (R) vs Sam Greenberg and Noah Gruder 6-1, 6-1
Edward Li and Jackson Cusick (W) def. Ramiro Davila and Seth Prusko 7-6, 6-3
Jordan Gilbert and Shane Bowler (R) vs Alex Cusick and Rob Pavoni 6-0, 6-2
Wilton 5, Ludlowe 2
Singles
Jay Cassone (W) def. Oliver Klienberg 6-2, 6-0
Quentin Thouvenot (W) def. Sam Slobin 6-1, 7-6 (7-4)
Conrad Emerson (W) def. David Poudier 7-5, 6-2
Griffin Forberg (L) def. Tor Aronson 7-6 (7-4), 6-3
Doubles
Owen Mckessey and Henry Murphy (W) def. Dan Muffucci and Justin Ng 6-2, 6-2
Clay Adams and Harrison Tucker (W) def. Greg Arrigo and Kevin Schroeder 7-6 (7-4), 7-5
Charlie Lov and Ryan Burress (L) def. Ryan Farinas and Trevor Johnson 3-6, 6-1, 11-9
Darien 6, Norwalk 1
Singles
Bobby Neuner (D) def. Devin Gritten 6-0, 6-0
Tim Derby (D) def. Alex Theocritos 6-0, 6-0
Nick Derby (D) def. Lucas Araujo 6-0, 6-0
Ian Wise (D) def. Jeb Boyrer 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Taishi Hosokawa and Yuuki Hosokawa (N) def. Cooper Murray and Romani DiCaprio 6-1, 6-1
Nic Neaves and Tyler Kramer (D) def. Pablo Quiceno and Billy Nescis 6-0, 6-1
Ben Langlios and John Lochtefeld (D) def. Paul Lee and Christian Ghetu 6-0, 6-1
Brien McMahon 6, Central 1
Singles
Julien Faucheux (BM) def. Jose Ramirez 6-1, 4-6, 10-8
Duly Bolivar (BM) def. Olmann Pauyo 6-1, 6-1
Ryan Bastidas (BM) def. Ya-Sine Agrignan 6-4, 6-0
Mei Wei Xiao (C) def. Sou Hanvey 6-4, 6-4
Doubles
John Kirst and Mike McAllister (BM) def. Abud Hennawi and David Torres 6-0, 6-0
Luis Gonzalez and Brian Gonzalez (BM) def. Adolfo Rodriguez and Brian Nguyen 6-0, 6-0
Gor Tigranyan and Lincoln Davila (BM) def. Erick Ruilova and Angel Menendez 6-0, 6-0
Stamford 4, Trinity Catholic 3
Singles
William Savage (TC) def. Jose Cevallos 6-1, 6-0
Simon Poulter (TC) def. Fernando Maraucher 6-3, 6-1
Max Meister (S) def. Sean Oates 6-0, 6-2
Mike Vakos (TC) def. Rohith Naralasetty 1-6, 7-5, 10-6
Doubles
Mike Rosinski and Federico Marin (S) def. Jefrey Berrezueta and Nicholas Sclafani 6-0, 6-0
Stamford won No. 2 and 3 doubles by default
Trumbull 5, Danbury 2
Girls Tennis
Staples 7, St. Joseph 0
Singles
Alyssa DiMaio (S) def. Gabby Gatto 6-0, 6-1
Olivia Foster (S) def. Jayne Hickey 6-1, 6-0
Vanessa Mauricio (S) def. Claire Seperack 6-0, 6-1
Alisyn Kercher (S) def. Katherine Qi 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Kristin Butler and Megan Brown (S) def. Gina Giannotta and Audrey Patrick 6-0, 6-0
Gabriela Vega and Hannah Bjorkman (S) def. Skylar Shandrowski and Deborah Yohou 6-0, 6-0
Luiza Cocito and Lily Smith (S) def. Katherine Fuentes and Alice Maldon 6-0, 6-0
Warde 4, Ridgefield 3
Singles
Natalia Zhiltsova (W) def. Aurora Joblon 6-3, 7-6 (7-2)
Annabel Cordano (R) def. Morgan Lee 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-2)
Sana Nagori (W) def. Jill O’Keefe 3-6, 6-0, 6-1
Karli Vare (W) def. Michaela O’Malley 6-2, 3-6, 6-0
Doubles
Hillary Sherpa and Morgan Held (R) def. Abby Burns and Meg Christenson 2-6, 6-2, 6-4
Lily Cherniske and Claire Daigle (W) def. Carmen Sanz and Caitlin Kissel 6-3, 6-4
Caroline Rychilk and Rachel Bodner (R) def. Hayley English and Ellie Daigle 7-6 (7-5), 1-6, 12-10
Trumbull 7, Danbury 0
Singles
Unique Akinloye (T) def. Katie Colucci 6-4, 6-2
Julia Louw (T) def. Cat Sullivan 7-5, 6-2
Lauren Louw (T) def. Lesley Coronel 6-1, 6-1
Evani Dalal (T) def. Kera Thorne 6-3, 6-2
Doubles
Isha Dalal and Keerthi Yalamanchili (T) def. Brooke Belenger and Jamie Gundeck 6-3, 6-0
Emily Fox and Vanessa Woods (T) def. Shalini Shial and Ashlee Anderson 6-0, 6-1
Amelia Grasso and Laine Neufeld (T) def. Rashmi Pai and Sanjana Shriram 6-1, 6-3
New Canaan 6, Westhill 1
Singles
Camryn Schlim (NC) def. Sanjana Nayak 6-2, 6-4
Ashley Walker (NC) def. Madeline Kaba 6-2, 6-2
Tamar Bellete (W) def. Caroline Mayock 6-3, 6-3
Sophie Gardner (NC) def. Julia Fredrick 6-4, 7-6
Doubles
Abby Crowley and Camaren Dayton (NC) def. Patricia Kober and Shana Virtudes 7-5, 6-2
Brittany Barber and Carroll Rudman (NC) def. Lily Jackson and Hannah Soifer 6-2, 7-5
Chloe Sigg and Elizabeth Rudman (NC) def. Caroline Montalvo and Morgan McGrath 6-2, 7-5
Wilton 4, Ludlowe 3
Singles
Natalie Ivanov (W) def. Alissa Sangiuolo 6-4, 6-2
Isabella Koziol (W) def. Xenia Efimov 6-1, 6-0
Lauren Hand (L) def. Jelena Sypher 6-3, 4-6, 6-0
Sandra Reiss (L) def. Cara Kilmartin 6-4, 7-5
Doubles
Rachel Low and Amber Li (W) def. Sam Keane and Katherine Luttman 6-3, 7-6
Kira Essig and Hannah Jung (W) def. Ashley Hayes and Kristen Chen 6-2, 6-7, 6-2
Katie Coolidge and Caroline Donnelly (L) def. Meghan Golden and Alex Wadehra 6-4, 6-2
Darien 7, Norwalk 0
Stamford at Trinity Catholic
Brien McMahon at Central