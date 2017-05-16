Field set for FCIAC tennis tournaments

The match-ups have been set for the FCIAC girls and boys tennis tournaments which will kick off the league’s postseason competition this week.

The Staples Wreckers look like double trouble for the rest of the conference as both the boys and girls teams earned the No. 1 seeds with undefeated records.

The Staples’ boys wrapped up a 16-0 regular season with their 7-0 win over St. Joseph on Monday, while the girls team also defeated the Cadets are is 15-0. The Wreckers girls will face Danbury in their finale on Tuesday.

Here are the match-up for the start of the playoffs:

FCIAC Girls Tennis Quarterfinals, Wed., May 17

No. 8 Ridgefield (9-7) at No. 1 Staples (15-0)

No. 7 Warde (10-6) at No. 2 Darien (15-1)

No. 6 Ludlowe (11-5) at No. 3 Greenwich (14-2)

No. 5 New Canaan (12-4) at No. 4 Wilton (12-3)

FCIAC Boys Tennis Quarterfinals, Thurs., May 18

No. 8 Ludlowe (10-6) at No. 1 Staples (16-0)

No. 7 Wilton (10-6) at No. 2 Greenwich (15-1)

No. 6 Ridgefield (11-5) at No. 3 New Canaan (14-2)

No. 5 Westhill (11-5) at No. 4 Darien (12-4)

Times for the quarterfinals are tentatively set for 4 p.m. Any updates will be posted here as soon as they are available.

The rest of the tournament schedule is as follows:

Friday, May 19

Girls Tennis Semifinals at Highest Remaining Seeds, 4 p.m.

Monday, May 22

Boys Tennis Semifinals at Highest Remaining Seeds, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

Girls Tennis Final at Wilton HS, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24

Boys Tennis Final at Wilton HS, 4 p.m.