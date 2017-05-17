Seven teams in, one to go for FCIAC baseball tournament

We’re nearly set for the start of the FCIAC baseball tournament. “Nearly” is the key word.

With, perhaps, just two outs left to play, one spot remains open in the conference tournament, which begins with quarterfinal games on Friday.

The Wilton Warriors, who have already qualified, will travel to Danbury to finish their game against the Hatters, who can qualify with a win, at 4 p.m., Thursday. Wilton will be batting with one out and the bases loaded, trailing 1-0, in the top of the seventh inning.

Danbury had beaten Wilton 1-0 on Monday, but the Warriors’ protest of an umpire’s call was upheld on Tuesday and thus the game will be picked up at the moment of the call in question.

• You can read about the protest and the game situation by clicking here.

With a win, the Hatters (8-7 FCIAC) will qualify for the league playoffs and bump Trumbull (9-7) out of the picture. Danbury opened the door with its 3-2 win over the Eagles on Wednesday.

The seeds that are set are Westhill at No. 1, Darien at No. 6, and Norwalk at No. 7.

Here’s the quarterfinal schedule for Friday using both poissible outcomes of the Wilton-Danbury game.

If Danbury wins:

No. 7 Norwalk (10-6) at No. 2 Staples (12-4)

No. 8 Danbury (9-7) at No. 1 Westhill (14-2)

No. 6 Darien (10-6) at No. 3 Ridgefield (12-4)

No. 5 Wilton (11-5) at No. 4 New Canaan (11-5)

If Wilton wins:

No. 7 Norwalk (10-6) at No. 2 Wilton (12-4)

No. 8 Trumbull (9-7) at No. 1 Westhill (14-2)

No. 6 Darien (10-6) at No. 3 Staples (12-4)

No. 5 New Canaan (11-5) at No. 4 Ridgefield (12-4)

In the second scenario, Wilton would jump to No. 2 based on the quality wins scenario — the Warriors beat Westhill. Staples then slides in at No. 3 based on its head to head win over Ridgefield, with Ridgefield at No. 4 and New Canaan at No. 5.

The rest of the tournament schedule is below:

Monday, May 22

Semifinals at The Ballpark at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport, 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has the choice of game time

Wednesday, May 24

Final at The Ballpark at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Baseball Scoreboard – Wednesday, May 17

Westhill 5, New Canaan 4

Ridgefield 7, Warde 5

Stamford 8, Trinity Catholic 5

Danbury 3, Trumbull 2

Staples 21, St. Joseph 4

Wilton 8, Ludlowe 0

Darien 8, Norwalk 0