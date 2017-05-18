FCIAC
FCIAC Girls Tennis quarterfinals box scores

Darien 7, Warde 0

Singles

Kateri Martin (D) def. Natalia Zhiltsiva 6-0, 1-0 (injury default)

Lilly Ma (D) def. Morgan Lee 6-0, 6-0

Emilia Callery (D) def. Sana Nagori 6-0, 6-0

Emily Neuner (D) def. Karli Vare 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

Mia Dursht and Meg Christensen (D) def. Abby Burns and Meg Christensen 6-1, 6-0

Susie Alptekin and Elaina Cummiskey (D) def. Lily Cherniske and Claire Regan 6-0, 6-3

Juliet Homes and Quin Wolters (D) def. Hayley English and Ellie Daigle 6-2, 6-1

Greenwich 6, Ludlowe 1

Singles

Maddie Arnold (G) def. Alissa Sangiuolo 6-4, 6-1

Martine Fierro (G) def. Xenia Efimov 7-5, 6-2

Melanie Leguizamon (G) def. Lauren Hand 6-4, 7-5

Tess Lamhaouar (G) def. Sandra Reiss 6-1, 6-4

Doubles

Sam Keane and Katherine Luttman (FL) def. Sakura Yurugi and Melanie Murphy 4-6, 6-2, 6-2

Hannah Crasto and Kendall Schrohe (G) def. Ashley Hayes and Kristen Chen 6-3, 6-4

Christina Gianesello and Efia Howarth (G) def. Katie Coolidge and Caroline Donnelly 6-0, 6-1

New Canaan 4, Wilton 3

Singles

Natalie Ivanov (W) def. Camryn Schlim 6-2, 6-2

Isabella Koziol (W) def. Ashley Walker 6-2, 6-1

Caroline Mayock (NC) def. Jelena Sypher 6-3, 6-0

Cara Kilmartin (W) def. Sophie Gardner 6-0, 7-6

Doubles

Abby Crowley and Camaren Dayton (NC) def. Rachel Low and Amber Li 6-4, 3-6, 7-6

Brittany Barber and Carroll Rudman (NC) def. Kira Essig and Hannah Jung 6-3, 6-2

Chloe Sigg and Elizabeth Rudman (NC) def. Meghan Golden and Gerri Fox 6-1, 6-4

Staples 7, Ridgefield 0

Singles

Alyssa DiMaio (S) def. Annabel Cordano 6-0, 6-1

Olivia Foster (S) def. Mogan Held 6-1, 6-1

Tess Rubin (S) def. Micaela O’Malley 6-0, 6-1

Vanessa Mauricio (S) def. Rachel Bodner 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

Kristin Butler and Megan Brown (S) def. Hillary Vega and Jill O’Keefe 6-0, 6-3

Gabriella Vega and Hannah Bjorkman (S) def. Cameron Sanz and Caitlin Kissell 6-1, 6-0

Luiza Cocito and Olivia Gordy (S) def. Johanna Brown and Emily Carr 6-1, 6-3

