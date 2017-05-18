FCIAC Girls Tennis quarterfinals box scores

Darien 7, Warde 0
Singles
Kateri Martin (D) def. Natalia Zhiltsiva 6-0, 1-0 (injury default)
Lilly Ma (D) def. Morgan Lee 6-0, 6-0
Emilia Callery (D) def. Sana Nagori 6-0, 6-0
Emily Neuner (D) def. Karli Vare 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
Mia Dursht and Meg Christensen (D) def. Abby Burns and Meg Christensen 6-1, 6-0
Susie Alptekin and Elaina Cummiskey (D) def. Lily Cherniske and Claire Regan 6-0, 6-3
Juliet Homes and Quin Wolters (D) def. Hayley English and Ellie Daigle 6-2, 6-1
Greenwich 6, Ludlowe 1
Singles
Maddie Arnold (G) def. Alissa Sangiuolo 6-4, 6-1
Martine Fierro (G) def. Xenia Efimov 7-5, 6-2
Melanie Leguizamon (G) def. Lauren Hand 6-4, 7-5
Tess Lamhaouar (G) def. Sandra Reiss 6-1, 6-4
Doubles
Sam Keane and Katherine Luttman (FL) def. Sakura Yurugi and Melanie Murphy 4-6, 6-2, 6-2
Hannah Crasto and Kendall Schrohe (G) def. Ashley Hayes and Kristen Chen 6-3, 6-4
Christina Gianesello and Efia Howarth (G) def. Katie Coolidge and Caroline Donnelly 6-0, 6-1
New Canaan 4, Wilton 3
Singles
Natalie Ivanov (W) def. Camryn Schlim 6-2, 6-2
Isabella Koziol (W) def. Ashley Walker 6-2, 6-1
Caroline Mayock (NC) def. Jelena Sypher 6-3, 6-0
Cara Kilmartin (W) def. Sophie Gardner 6-0, 7-6
Doubles
Abby Crowley and Camaren Dayton (NC) def. Rachel Low and Amber Li 6-4, 3-6, 7-6
Brittany Barber and Carroll Rudman (NC) def. Kira Essig and Hannah Jung 6-3, 6-2
Chloe Sigg and Elizabeth Rudman (NC) def. Meghan Golden and Gerri Fox 6-1, 6-4
Staples 7, Ridgefield 0
Singles
Alyssa DiMaio (S) def. Annabel Cordano 6-0, 6-1
Olivia Foster (S) def. Mogan Held 6-1, 6-1
Tess Rubin (S) def. Micaela O’Malley 6-0, 6-1
Vanessa Mauricio (S) def. Rachel Bodner 6-2, 6-2
Doubles
Kristin Butler and Megan Brown (S) def. Hillary Vega and Jill O’Keefe 6-0, 6-3
Gabriella Vega and Hannah Bjorkman (S) def. Cameron Sanz and Caitlin Kissell 6-1, 6-0
Luiza Cocito and Olivia Gordy (S) def. Johanna Brown and Emily Carr 6-1, 6-3