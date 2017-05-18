FCIAC Girls Lacrosse: Ridgefield takes on Greenwich in quarterfinals on HAN

In the FCIAC girls lacrosse quarterfinals, the N0. 6 Ridgefield Tigers will travel to Cardinal Stadium to take on the No. 3 Greenwich Cardinals on Thursday, May 18 at 4:00 pm.

The HAN Network will be broadcasting live at Greenwich High School for the FCIAC girls lacrosse quarterfinals on Thursday, May 18th at 4:00 pm.

During the regular season, the Tigers (12-4 overall, 6-4 FCIAC) defeated Greenwich (13-2, 9-1) in thrilling fashion, 11-10, thanks to a game winning goal by Caroline Curnal.

The Cardinals looks to get revenge at home this time in what should be one of the best quarterfinal games in the tournament.

Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

The game can be seen at FCIAC.net and the HAN Network’s website, as well as on all of the Network’s affiliate sites. Games are also simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch them on the HAN Network mobile app.

The game will also be available on demand following its conclusion.