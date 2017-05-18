FCIAC tournament update: Tournament field complete for baseball, girls lacrosse; 12 games on deck Friday

Now it’s official and the games can begin. Or, in the case of girls lacrosse which got underway today, the games can continue.

The Trumbull Golden Eagles picked up the final tournament berths in both baseball and girls lacrosse, as the FCIAC’s final regular-season games were played today.

The Wilton Warriors scored three runs in the top of the seventh and defeated the Danbury Hatters 3-1 in the completion of their baseball game which began on Monday.

Danbury had a 1-0 lead with one out in the top of the seventh when an umpire ruled that a Wilton player had batted out of order. The player was ruled out, and Danbury completed the game for a 1-0 win.

Wilton protested the umpire’s call and the protest was upheld by the league, which resulted in the game being picked up where it was at the time of the call, and the Warriors rallied for the victory.

The result eliminated Danbury and gave Trumbull the No. 8 seed in the tournament. Had Danbury won, the Hatters would have been the eighth seed based on their 3-2 win over Trumbull on Wednesday.

Wilton moved up to the No. 2 seed based on the quality win tiebreaker.

Here’s the official quarterfinal schedule:

Friday, May 19

No. 5 New Canaan (11-5) at No. 4 Ridgefield (12-4), 2 p.m.

No. 7 Norwalk (10-6) at No. 2 Wilton (12-4), 4 p.m.

No. 8 Trumbull (9-7) at No. 1 Westhill (14-2), 4 p.m.

No. 6 Darien (10-6) at No. 3 Staples (12-4), 4 p.m.

The Darien-Staples game will be carried live by the HAN Network and the broadcast can be seen at FCIAC.net starting at 3:50 p.m., Friday.

In girls lacrosse, Danbury scored a 14-10 victory over the Brien McMahon Senators, and while both of those teams had been eliminated from contention, the result did give the Trumbull Eagles the No. 8 seed based on power points and a subsequent quality win tiebreaker with Ludlowe.

The girls lacrosse tournament began today, as the quarterfinal games involving New Canaan and Ridgefield were moved up a day to accommodate those schools’ proms.

The Rams and Tigers both scored narrow victories, with No. 2 New Canaan defeating No. 7 Warde 10-9, and No. 6 Ridgefield defeating No. 3 Greenwich 15-14 in double overtime. Those schools will play each other on the semifinals on Monday at Norwalk High School.

Here’s the girls lacrosse quarterfinal scoreboard and schedule:

Thursday, May 18

New Canaan 10, Warde 9

Ridgefield 15, Greenwich 14 (2 OT)

Friday, May 19

No. 8 Trumbull (4-6) at No. 1 Darien (11-0), 4 p.m.

No. 5 Staples (7-3) at No. 4 Wilton (8-3), 4 p.m.

Also on tap for Friday are the softball quarterfinals and the girls tennis semifinals.

FCIAC Softball Quarterfinals, Friday, May 19

No. 7 Ridgefield (10-6) at No. 2 Darien (14-2), 2 p.m.

No. 8 Norwalk (10-6) at No. 1 Westhill (15-1), 4 p.m.

No. 6 Ludlowe (10-6) at No. 3 Stamford (14-2), 4 p.m.

No. 5 St. Joseph (11-5) at No. 4 Trumbull (13-3), 5 p.m.

FCIAC Girls Tennis Semifinals

No. 5 New Canaan at No. 1 Staples, 2 p.m.

No. 3 Greenwich at No. 2 Darien, 4 p.m.

For the full schedule and updates throughout the tournament, visit our postseason tournament page on the right side of the page, above the HAN Network logo/video viewer.