Friday fun: Baseball, softball, girls lax quarters, girls tennis semis on deck today

Twenty-four teams will be in action in 12 playoff games as the FCIAC’s postseason shifts into overdrive on Friday, May 19.

The full slate of baseball and softball quarterfinals will be played, along with the last two girls lacrosse quarterfinals, and both girls tennis semifinals

Here’s the complete rundown so you can make your plans for the day.

Baseball Quarterfinals

No. 5 New Canaan (11-5) at No. 4 Ridgefield (12-4), 2 p.m.

No. 7 Norwalk (10-6) at No. 2 Wilton (12-4), 4 p.m.

No. 8 Trumbull (9-7) at No. 1 Westhill (14-2), 4 p.m.

No. 6 Darien (10-6) at No. 3 Staples (12-4), 4 p.m. – HAN Network game, click here for information

Softball Quarterfinals

No. 7 Ridgefield (10-6) at No. 2 Darien (14-2), 2 p.m.

No. 8 Norwalk (10-6) at No. 1 Westhill (15-1), 4 p.m.

No. 6 Ludlowe (10-6) at No. 3 Stamford (14-2), 4 p.m.

No. 5 St. Joseph (11-5) at No. 4 Trumbull (13-3), 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse Quarterfinals

No. 8 Trumbull (4-6) at No. 1 Darien (11-0), 4 p.m.

No. 5 Staples (7-3) at No. 4 Wilton (8-3), 4 p.m.

Thursday’s Scores

No. 6 Ridgefield 15, No. 3 Greenwich 14 (2 OT)

No. 2 New Canaan 10, No. 7 Warde 9

Girls Tennis Semifinals

No. 5 New Canaan at No. 1 Staples, 2 p.m.

No. 3 Greenwich at No. 2 Greenwich, 4 p.m.