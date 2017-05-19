FCIAC Boys Tennis Quarterfinals Scoreboard and Box Scores

Below is the scoreboard for FCIAC girls tennis quarterfinal matches played on Thursday, May 18, with box scores when provided.

Staples 4, Ludlowe 0

Singles

Max Zimmerman (S) def. Sam Slobin 6-0, 6-0

Evan Felcher (S) def. David Poudier 6-0, 6-1

Kion Bruno (S) def. Ryan Ng 6-0, 6-0

Eric Stein (S) led Charlie Low (FL) 6-0, 4-1 (Susp.)

Doubles

Jack Tooker and Jake Greenwald (S) def. Oliver Kleinberg and Griffin Forberg 6-1, 6-2

Jay Mudholkar and Ben Stein (S) def. Don Marruci and Justin Ng 6-0, 4-1 (Susp.)

Eric Greenberg and Timothy Chiang (S) def. Kevin Schroeder and Greg Arrigo 2-1 (Susp.)

New Canaan 4, Ridgefield 1

Singles

John Warner (NC) vs. Andrew Mercorella (R) 6-0, 2-6, 2-2 (Tied when susp.)

Brian Song (R) def. Alex Merjian 6-2, 6-2

Jason Lee (NC) def. Ramiro Davila 7-5, 6-2

Erik Hoets (NC) def. James Crawford 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Matt Brand and Luke Crowley (NC) def. Tadd Long and Tanner Daubenspeck 6-3, 6-2

Tommy Gilio and Alessandro Sulpizi (NC) led Drew Warren and Jordan Gilbert 1-6, 6-3, 4-3 (Susp.)

Jack O’Connor and Chris Greene (NC) def. Shane Bowler and Seth Prusko 6-0, 6-2

Greenwich 4, Wilton 0

Darien 5, Westhill 2