FCIAC Girls Tennis Semifinals Box Scores

Posted by FCIAC on May 20, 2017

Staples 6, New Canaan 1

Singles

Alyssa DiMaio (S) def. Camryn Schlim 6-2, 6-1

Olivia Foster (S) def. Ashley Walker 6-3, 2-6, 10-6

Caroline Mayock (NC) def. Tess Rubin 6-2, 5-7, 10-7

Vanessa Mauricio (S) def. Sophie Gardiner 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

Kristin Butler and Megan Brown (S) def. Abby Crowley and Camaren Dayton 6-1, 6-1

Gabriella Vega and Hannah Bjorkman (S) def. Brittany Barber and Carroll Rudman 6-1, 6-1

Lily Smith and Olivia Gordy (S) def. Chloe Sigg and Elizabeth Rudman 6-2, 6-1

Darien 6, Greenwich 1

Singles

Maddie Arnold (G) def. Kateri Martin 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4

Lilly Ma (D) def. Martine Fierro 6-3, 6-0

Emilia Callery (D) def. Melanie Leguizamon 6-3, 6-2

Emily Neuner (D) def. Tess Lamhaouar 6-3, 6-3

Doubles

Mia Dursht and Daphne Gray (D) def. Melanie Murphy and Sakura Yurugi 6-0, 6-3

Susie Alptekin and Elaina Cummiskey (D) def. Hannah Crasto/Kendall Schrohe 6-2, 6-3

Juliet Homes and Quin Wolters (D) def. Christina Gianesello and Efia Howarth 6-3, 7-5

