Boys Lacrosse Playoffs: Wilton at New Canaan live on HAN, 4 p.m.

The FCIAC boys lacrosse playoffs are underway and the HAN Network will cover the oldest rivalry in the state when the New Canaan Rams host the Wilton Warriors in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m., today, at Dunning Field.

New Canaan (11-5 overall, 9-2 FCIAC) is the No. 4 seed in the tournament, while Wilton (12-4, 9-2) is the No. 5 seed.

The game can be seen at FCIAC.net and the HAN Network’s website, as well as on all of the Network’s affiliate sites. Games are also simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch them on the HAN Network mobile app.

The game will also be available on demand following its conclusion.

The Warriors come into the playoffs on a roll, having won three straight and six of their last seven. They’ll be looking to get revenge for a 9-8 loss to New Canaan back in early April.

The Rams had a five-game winning streak snapped in their season finale at Ridgefield on Wednesday, falling to the home team Tigers, 9-7. Prior to that game, New Canaan had won nine of 10 games, including an impressive 8-6 decision at St. Anthony’s on May 6.

Both teams are ranked in the top three of the GameTimeCT/New Haven Register poll, with New Canaan at No. 2 and Wilton at No. 3. Darien (16-0, 11-0) is ranked No. 1.

Saturday’s FCIAC quarterfinal schedule and scoreboard

Darien 14, Ludlowe 0

Greenwich 17, Trumbull 5

No. 6 Staples at No. 3 Ridgefield, 2 p.m.

No. 5 Wilton at No. 4 New Canaan, 4 p.m.