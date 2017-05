Kevin Lindley scored 7 goals, giving him 75 for the season, which breaks the Darien school record of 73, set by Charley Howe in 2000

Ludlowe 0-0-0-0 = 0

Darien 4-5-3-2 = 14

Darien: Kevin Lindley 7g; Logan Mcgovern 2g, 3a; Riley Stewart 1g, 1a; Tanner Strub 1g, 1a; Matt Meyjes 2a; Henry Pfeifle 1g; James Solberg 1g; Pete Hartigan 1g; Jack Joyce 1a; Finlay Collins 1a

Goalie Saves

Ludlowe – Carter Leibrock 7 saves, and Ken Fetcho 2 saves

Darien – Ryan Cornell 7 saves, and Sean Collins 3 saves