Tracy Nichols coaches final game at Trinity Catholic

It is the little things about the game of baseball Tracy Nichols will miss most of all.

Teaching a young second baseman the most efficient route to covering first base on a bunt play, working with a pitcher on refining his motion or seeing his players execute the perfect cut-off on a throw from the outfield.

Over 40 years coaching at Trinity Catholic, 19 as head coach, Nichols has taught those lessons a thousand times and right up until his last day on the job, he loved doing it.

The game still brings him joy.

To read the complete story from Scott Ericson of the Stamford Advocate, click here