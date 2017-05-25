Darien softball claims FCIAC crown with win over top-seeded Westhill

The Darien Blue Wave softball game went into the FCIAC final as a distinct underdog against top-seeded Westhill Vikings.

Now, the Blue Wave is wearing the crown.

Darien took control with four runs in the second inning and then held off the Vikings to win its first FCIAC championship in five years, 6-3, Wednesday at Sacred Heart University.

“We keep joking about it to this day that nobody thought we would win it,” Darien shortstop Cassidy Schiff told Scott Ericson of the Stamford Advocate. “I think that was the best thing for us, not being talked about, because we could sort of be the dark horse. Nobody took us seriously, but now here we are. It’s pretty great. It was a long journey, but we made it. Every year we have been pretty close and to finally come out on top our senior year is really, really special.”

Sophia Barbour was named the tournament MVP after pitching seven innings and allowing just two earned runs on five hits while striking out five. She also doubled, walked and drove in a run.

Darien has now won three FCIAC softball championships, with the first two coming in back-to0-back campaigns in 2011 and 2012.

For the story from Scott Ericson of the Stamford Advocate, click here

For the story from Steve Buono of the Darien Times, click here

FCIAC Softball Championship at Sacred Heart University

Darien 0-4-0-0-2-0-0 = 6 runs, 8 hits, 2 errors

Westhill 0-0-2-0-0-0-1 = 3 runs, 5 hits, 1 error

Pitching

Darien – Sophia Barbour W, 7 IP, 5H, 3R, 2ER, 6BB, 5K

Westhill – Eddy Aquino L, 7 IP, 8H, 6R, 6ER, 4 BB, 2K

Darien Hitting

Jess Carlo 2B, 1 run, 3 RBIs

Kristen Picard 2-for-4, 1 run, 1 RBI

Sophia Barbour 2B, BB, 1 RBI

Hailey King 2B, BB

Westhill Hitting

Gabby Laccona 2-for-4, 2B, 1 run, 1 RBI

Olivia Butler 2-for-4

Kira Ramon 3 BBs, 1 run

Maddy Cortell BB, 1 RBI