FCIAC Tournament Scoreboard and Schedule Update, Thurs., May 25

FCIAC Tournament Scoreboard – Wednesday, May 24

Boys Tennis Final at Wilton High School

Staples 4, New Canaan 2

Softball Final at Sacred Heart University

Darien 6, Westhill 3

Girls Lacrosse Final at Norwalk High School

Darien 17, Ridgefield 7

Girls Outdoor Track & Field Championship at Danbury HS

1st – Danbury; 2nd – Ridgefield; 3rd – Ludlowe

Baseball Semifinals at The Ballpark at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport

Wilton 12, Darien 3

Ridgefield 3, Trumbull 2

Boys Volleyball Semifinals at Ludlowe HS

Ridgefield 3, Trumbull 0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-17)

Darien 3, Staples 0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-21)

Upcoming Schedule

Thursday, May 25

Boys Golf

Chappa Tournament at Longshore GC, Westport, 8 a.m.

Boys Lacrosse Final at Brien McMahon High School

No. 3 Ridgefield vs. No. 1 Darien, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Baseball Final at The Ballpark at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport

No. 4 Ridgefield vs. No. 2 Wilton, 7 p.m.

Boys Volleyball Final at Ludlowe High School

No. 2 Darien vs. No. 1 Ridgefield, 7 p.m.