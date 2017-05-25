FCIAC
Start time for tonight’s FCIAC boys lacrosse final moved up to 6 p.m.

Posted by Dave Stewart on May 25, 2017

With thunderstorms forecast for later tonight, the start time for the FCIAC boys lacrosse final has been moved forward one hour to 6 p.m. at Brien McMahon’s Jack Casagrande Field.

The championship game pits the third-seeded Ridgefield Tigers against the defending champion and top-seeded Darien Blue Wave. In Tuesday’s semifinals, Ridgefield defeated Greenwich 10-7, while Darien defeated Wilton 17-3.

The boys lacrosse final will be carried live by the HAN Network, with pregame coverage starting at 5:50 p.m.

Here is the full schedule for the next two days:

Thursday, May 25

Boys Golf

Chappa Tournament at Longshore GC, Westport, 8 a.m.

Boys Lacrosse Final at Brien McMahon High School

No. 3 Ridgefield vs. No. 1 Darien, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Baseball Final at The Ballpark at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport

No. 4 Ridgefield vs. No. 2 Wilton, 7 p.m.

Boys Volleyball Final at Ludlowe High School

No. 2 Darien vs. No. 1 Ridgefield, 7 p.m.

