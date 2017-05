FCIAC Boys Lacrosse Championship – Darien 20, Ridgefield 4

Ridgefield 1-3-0-0 = 4

Darien 6-5-7-2 = 20

Darien wins its fourth consecutive FCIAC championship and its 50th consecutive game

Tournament MVP – Darien defenseman Arden Cohen

Darien: Logan McGovern 6g, 1a; Kevin Lindley 4g, 3a; Matt Meyjes 2g, 1a; Riley Stewart 2g; Finlay Collins 2g; Blake Sommi 1g, 1a; Tanner Strub 2a; Brian Minicus 1g; Hudson Pokorny 1g; Henri Pfeifle 1g

Ridgefield: Dawson Muller 2g; Greg Gatto 1g, 1a; Trey Soli 1g

Goalies

Ridgefield – Greg Parsons 10 saves

Darien – Ryan Cornell 7 saves, and Sean Collins 1 save