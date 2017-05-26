Darien romps past Ridgefield for an FCIAC boys lacrosse four-peat

The Darien Blue Wave has set the bar pretty high with his decades-long run of success in Connecticut boys lacrosse.

Now, the Wave has something new to add to its record books.

Darien scored its first FCIAC four-peat as the Blue Wave romped to a 20-4 win over the Ridgefield Tigers in the conference championship game Thursday night at Brien McMahon’s Jack Casagrande Field.

The Blue Wave had three-peated twice before – first from 2000-2002, and then again from 2004-2006. But this group took it one step further.

“Well it’s a first,” Darien coach Jeff Brameier told Anthony Parelli of the Stamford Advocate. “We’ve never had four FCIACs in a row, so they just became part of history in the program. It’s a testament to where the program is going, we don’t skip a beat, we have people waiting in line for their turn to be the guy.”

Darien has beaten three different opponents during it’s run of four league titles. The Blue Wave defeated Greenwich in 2014, New Canaan in 2016, and Ridgefield in both 2013 and 2017.

Darien now has an FCIAC-best 16 FCIAC championships, all coming in the past 26 years. Wilton is second with 13 league titles, but the Warriors won their 13th title in 1999, when Darien only had four.

New Canaan is third with nine FCIAC championships, followed by Greenwich with two and Ridgefield with one.

Darien is nearly unbeatable once it reaches the final, as the Wave has a record of 16-4 for an .800 winning percentage in the FCIAC title tilt.

Wave defenseman Arden Cohen was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament, while Logan McGovern led the offense with six goals and one assist. Kevin Lindley also had seven points, scoring four goals and assisting on three; and Matt Meyes, Riley Stewart, and Finlay Collins each scored twice.

“For us seniors winning all four FCIAC championships meant a lot,” Stewart told the Darien Times. “The FCIAC Championship is the premier championship in Conn. and to win it all four years really says a lot about our coaching, leadership and past leadership that had gotten us here.”

• To read more from the Stamford Advocate, click here

• To read more from the Darien Times, click here

FCIAC Boys Lacrosse Final – Darien 20, Ridgefield 4

Ridgefield 1-3-0-0 = 4

Darien 6-5-7-2 = 20

Darien wins its fourth consecutive FCIAC championship and its 50th consecutive game

Tournament MVP – Darien defenseman Arden Cohen

Darien: Logan McGovern 6g, 1a; Kevin Lindley 4g, 3a; Matt Meyjes 2g, 1a; Riley Stewart 2g; Finlay Collins 2g; Blake Sommi 1g, 1a; Tanner Strub 2a; Brian Minicus 1g; Hudson Pokorny 1g; Henri Pfeifle 1g

Ridgefield: Dawson Muller 2g; Greg Gatto 1g, 1a; Trey Soli 1g

Goalies

Ridgefield – Greg Parsons 10 saves

Darien – Ryan Cornell 7 saves, and Sean Collins 1 save