Ridgefield 0-1-0-0-0-0-0 = 1 run, 2 hits, 1 error

Wilton 0-1-0-0-1-0-X = 2 runs, 7 hits, 1 error

Colin Kahal was named the MVP of the tournament

Pitching

Ridgefield – Collin Lowe L, 6 IP, 6H, 2R, 1ER, 0BB, 10K

Wilton – Billy Black W, 7 IP, 3H, 1R, 1ER, 1BB, 10K

Ridgefield Hitting

Pete Columbia – 2B, BB, 1 run

Colin Motill – 1B

Dan Ignatowich 1B

Wilton Hitting

Jack Dooley – 2B, 1 run

Jack DiNanno – 2B

Collin Kahal – 1B, 1 RBI

Kyle Phillips – 1B