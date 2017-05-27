FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

Wilton edges Ridgefield, 2-1, in thrilling FCIAC baseball final

Posted by J.B. Cozens, HAN Network on May 27, 2017 in Baseball News, FCIAC, News, Tournaments ·

Pitching his final game as a Wilton Warrior, Billy Black made it one to remember.

The senior hurled a complete-game three-hitter as the Wilton High baseball team captured the FCIAC championship game, 2-1, over Ridgefield on Friday evening at the Harbor Yard in Bridgeport.

Watch the game on demand from the HAN Network

Although the Warriors (18-4) will continue onto the state playoffs next week, they will do so without their ace, who will have elbow surgery next Tuesday.

“This (was) my last game so I wanted to make it special and get a win for these guys. I definitely went out on a high note,” said Black, who struck out 10 and walked one. “It feels great. Ever since I was 12-years old this has been a dream. We’ve had this core group since we were that young, maybe younger, and it feels great to win it with these guys.”

For the full story on the game from J.B. Cozens of the Wilton Bulletin, click here

The Wilton High baseball team celebrates its 2-1 win over Ridgefield in Friday night’s FCIAC title game at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport. — GretchenMcMahonPhotography.com

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post 2017 All-FCIAC Boys Volleyball Awards
About author
FCIAC

J.B. Cozens, HAN Network

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress