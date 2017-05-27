Wilton edges Ridgefield, 2-1, in thrilling FCIAC baseball final

Pitching his final game as a Wilton Warrior, Billy Black made it one to remember.

The senior hurled a complete-game three-hitter as the Wilton High baseball team captured the FCIAC championship game, 2-1, over Ridgefield on Friday evening at the Harbor Yard in Bridgeport.

Although the Warriors (18-4) will continue onto the state playoffs next week, they will do so without their ace, who will have elbow surgery next Tuesday.

“This (was) my last game so I wanted to make it special and get a win for these guys. I definitely went out on a high note,” said Black, who struck out 10 and walked one. “It feels great. Ever since I was 12-years old this has been a dream. We’ve had this core group since we were that young, maybe younger, and it feels great to win it with these guys.”

