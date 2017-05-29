FCIAC teams ready to take on the state in CIAC softball tournaments

With more than one-third of the tournament field, the FCIAC will be well-represented when the CIAC Class LL playoffs begin on Tuesday, May 30.
The conference had 12 of its 17 teams qualify for the state tournament, with 11 in Class LL and one — the St. Joseph Cadets — in Class M.
Five league teams will be hosting first-round Class LL games, including this year’s FCIAC champion Darien, the No. 11 seed, and runner-up Westhill, the No. 7 seed.
The Stamford Black Knights (18-3) earned the FCIAC’s highest seed in Class LL, as they enter the tournament at No. 5. They’ll host another league team, No. 28 Danbury (8-12) in the opening round.
Darien (19-4), which won this year’s FCIAC crown, will host No. 22 New Britain (11-8) in the first round, while league runner-up Westhill (19-4) hosts No. 26 Simsbury (10-10).
Other first-round home games for FCIAC teams are No. 24 Shelton (10-10) at No. 9 Trumbull (16-5); and No. 17 West Haven (14-6) at No. 16 Norwalk (14-7).
Road games include No. 29 Wilton (8-12) at No. 4 Bristol Eastern (18-2); No. 20 Ludlowe (12-8) at No. 13 Amity (15-5); No. 18 Ridgefield (13-7) at No. 15 New Milford (14-6); No. 23 Warde (11-9) at No. 10 Glastonbury (16-4); and No. 27 New Canaan (10-10) at No. 6 Southington (18-2).
The St. Joseph Cadets (13-9) are seeded 17th in Class M, and will play at No. 16 Wolcott (12-8) in the opening round.
Here are the first round games scheduled for Tuesday, May 30. All games are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
Class LL Tournament
No. 28 Danbury at No. 5 Stamford
No. 26 Simsbury at No. 7 Westhill
No. 24 Shelton at No. 9 Trumbull
No. 22 New Britain at No. 11 Darien
No. 17 West Haven at No. 16 Norwalk
No. 29 Wilton at No. 4 Bristol Eastern
No. 20 Ludlowe at No. 13 Amity
No. 18 Ridgefield at No. 15 New Milford
No. 23 Warde at No. 10 Glastonbury
No. 27 New Canaan at No. 6 Southington
Class M Tournament
No. 17 St. Joseph at No. 16 Wolcott
Wednesday, May 31 – Second Round at Higher Seeds
Saturday, June 3 – Quarterfinals at Higher Seeds
Monday-Tuesday, June 5-6 – Semifinals at TBA
Friday-Saturday, June 9-10 at TBA