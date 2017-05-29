FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

    |     FCIAC’s state tournament scoreboard for Saturday, May 27     |     CIAC Class L Girls Tennis, First Round – Wilton 4, Amity 3     |     CIAC Class L Girls Tennis, First Round – Darien 7, Southington 0     |     CIAC Class L Girls Tennis, First Round – Ridgefield 4, South Windsor 3     |     CIAC Class L Girls Tennis, First Round – Staples 7, Newtown 0 (box score)     |     CIAC Class L Girls Tennis, First Round – Westhill 5, Wethersfield 2     |     CIAC Class L Girls Tennis, First Round – Simsbury 5, New Canaan 2     |     CIAC Class S Girls Lacrosse, Qualifying Round – St. Joseph 17, Haddam-Killingworth 8 (box score)     |     CIAC Class L Girls Tennis, Qualifying Round – Westhill 7, E.O. Smith 0     |     CIAC Class L Girls Tennis, Qualifying Round – New Canaan 7, Manchester 0     |     CIAC Class M Baseball, Qualifying Round – St. Joseph 12, Killingly 2     |     CIAC Class LL Baseball, Qualifying Round – NFA 4, Stamford 1     |     CIAC Class L Boys Lacrosse, Qualifying Round – Simsbury 12, Ludlowe 11     |     CIAC Class L Boys Lacrosse, Qualifying Round – Brien McMahon 7, Shelton 6     |     CIAC Class L Boys Lacrosse, Qualifying Round – Newtown 13, Warde 12 (OT)     |     CIAC Class L Girls Tennis, Qualifying Round – Ludlowe 7, New Britain 0     |     CIAC Class L Girls Tennis, Qualifying Round – Ridgefield 4, Warde 3     |     FCIAC Baseball Championship – Wilton 2, Ridgefield 1     |     FCIAC Boys Volleyball Championship – Darien 3, Ridgefield 0     |     FCIAC Boys Lacrosse Championship – Darien 20, Ridgefield 4

FCIAC teams ready to take on the state in CIAC softball tournaments

Posted by FCIAC on May 29, 2017 in News, Softball News, Tournaments ·

With more than one-third of the tournament field, the FCIAC will be well-represented when the CIAC Class LL playoffs begin on Tuesday, May 30.

The conference had 12 of its 17 teams qualify for the state tournament, with 11 in Class LL and one — the St. Joseph Cadets — in Class M.

Five league teams will be hosting first-round Class LL games, including this year’s FCIAC champion Darien, the No. 11 seed, and runner-up Westhill, the No. 7 seed.

The Stamford Black Knights (18-3) earned the FCIAC’s highest seed in Class LL, as they enter the tournament at No. 5. They’ll host another league team, No. 28 Danbury (8-12) in the opening round.

Darien (19-4), which won this year’s FCIAC crown, will host No. 22 New Britain (11-8) in the first round, while league runner-up Westhill (19-4) hosts No. 26 Simsbury (10-10).

Other first-round home games for FCIAC teams are No. 24 Shelton (10-10) at No. 9 Trumbull (16-5); and No. 17 West Haven (14-6) at No. 16 Norwalk (14-7).

Road games include No. 29 Wilton (8-12) at No. 4 Bristol Eastern (18-2); No. 20 Ludlowe (12-8) at No. 13 Amity (15-5); No. 18 Ridgefield (13-7) at No. 15 New Milford (14-6); No. 23 Warde (11-9) at No. 10 Glastonbury (16-4); and No. 27 New Canaan (10-10) at No. 6 Southington (18-2).

The St. Joseph Cadets (13-9) are seeded 17th in Class M, and will play at No. 16 Wolcott (12-8) in the opening round.

Here are the first round games scheduled for Tuesday, May 30. All games are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Class LL Tournament

No. 28 Danbury at No. 5 Stamford

No. 26 Simsbury at No. 7 Westhill

No. 24 Shelton at No. 9 Trumbull

No. 22 New Britain at No. 11 Darien

No. 17 West Haven at No. 16 Norwalk

No. 29 Wilton at No. 4 Bristol Eastern

No. 20 Ludlowe at No. 13 Amity

No. 18 Ridgefield at No. 15 New Milford

No. 23 Warde at No. 10 Glastonbury

No. 27 New Canaan at No. 6 Southington

Class M Tournament

No. 17 St. Joseph at No. 16 Wolcott

Wednesday, May 31 – Second Round at Higher Seeds

Saturday, June 3 – Quarterfinals at Higher Seeds

Monday-Tuesday, June 5-6 – Semifinals at TBA

Friday-Saturday, June 9-10 at TBA

Pitcher Sara Staley and the Stamford Black Knights will host the Danbury Hatters in a first-round Class LL tournament game on Tuesday at 4 p.m. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post A dozen FCIAC baseball teams head into first round of state playoffs Tuesday
About author
FCIAC

FCIAC

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress