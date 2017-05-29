FCIAC teams ready to take on the state in CIAC softball tournaments

With more than one-third of the tournament field, the FCIAC will be well-represented when the CIAC Class LL playoffs begin on Tuesday, May 30.

The conference had 12 of its 17 teams qualify for the state tournament, with 11 in Class LL and one — the St. Joseph Cadets — in Class M.

Five league teams will be hosting first-round Class LL games, including this year’s FCIAC champion Darien, the No. 11 seed, and runner-up Westhill, the No. 7 seed.

The Stamford Black Knights (18-3) earned the FCIAC’s highest seed in Class LL, as they enter the tournament at No. 5. They’ll host another league team, No. 28 Danbury (8-12) in the opening round.

Darien (19-4), which won this year’s FCIAC crown, will host No. 22 New Britain (11-8) in the first round, while league runner-up Westhill (19-4) hosts No. 26 Simsbury (10-10).

Other first-round home games for FCIAC teams are No. 24 Shelton (10-10) at No. 9 Trumbull (16-5); and No. 17 West Haven (14-6) at No. 16 Norwalk (14-7).

Road games include No. 29 Wilton (8-12) at No. 4 Bristol Eastern (18-2); No. 20 Ludlowe (12-8) at No. 13 Amity (15-5); No. 18 Ridgefield (13-7) at No. 15 New Milford (14-6); No. 23 Warde (11-9) at No. 10 Glastonbury (16-4); and No. 27 New Canaan (10-10) at No. 6 Southington (18-2).

The St. Joseph Cadets (13-9) are seeded 17th in Class M, and will play at No. 16 Wolcott (12-8) in the opening round.

Here are the first round games scheduled for Tuesday, May 30. All games are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Class LL Tournament

No. 28 Danbury at No. 5 Stamford

No. 26 Simsbury at No. 7 Westhill

No. 24 Shelton at No. 9 Trumbull

No. 22 New Britain at No. 11 Darien

No. 17 West Haven at No. 16 Norwalk

No. 29 Wilton at No. 4 Bristol Eastern

No. 20 Ludlowe at No. 13 Amity

No. 18 Ridgefield at No. 15 New Milford

No. 23 Warde at No. 10 Glastonbury

No. 27 New Canaan at No. 6 Southington

Class M Tournament

No. 17 St. Joseph at No. 16 Wolcott

Wednesday, May 31 – Second Round at Higher Seeds

Saturday, June 3 – Quarterfinals at Higher Seeds

Monday-Tuesday, June 5-6 – Semifinals at TBA

Friday-Saturday, June 9-10 at TBA