FCIAC state playoff scoreboard and schedule for Tues., May 30

Baseball – All games start at 3:30 p.m.

Class LL Tournament, First Round

No. 30 Pomperaug at No. 3 Westhill

No. 27 Cheshire at No. 6 Wilton

No. 26 Simsbury at No. 7 Ridgefield

No. 22 Cheshire at No. 11 Staples

No. 20 Danbury at No. 13 Darien

No. 19 Conard at No. 14 Norwalk

No. 25 Ludlowe at No. 8 New Britain

No. 28 Greenwich at No. 5 Fairfield Prep

No. 23 Trumbull at No. 10 Naugatuck

Class L Tournament, First Round

No. 19 Bristol Eastern at No. 14 New Canaan

Class M Tournament, First Round

No. 34 St. Joseph at No. 2 Tolland

Softball – All games start at 4 p.m.

Class LL Tournament, First Round

No. 28 Danbury at No. 5 Stamford

No. 26 Simsbury at No. 7 Westhill

No. 24 Shelton at No. 9 Trumbull

No. 22 New Britain at No. 11 Darien

No. 17 West Haven at No. 16 Norwalk

No. 29 Wilton at No. 4 Bristol Eastern

No. 20 Ludlowe at No. 13 Amity

No. 18 Ridgefield at No. 15 New Milford

No. 23 Warde at No. 10 Glastonbury

No. 27 New Canaan at No. 6 Southington

Class M Tournament, First Round

No. 17 St. Joseph at No. 16 Wolcott

Girls Lacrosse

Class L Tournament, First Round

No. 19 Trumbull at No. 3 Cheshire, 4 p.m.

No. 13 Southington at No. 4 Darien, 4:30 p.m.

No. 9 Warde at No. 8 New Canaan, 5 p.m.

No. 15 Ludlowe at No. 2 Greenwich, 5 p.m.

No. 10 Staples at No. 7 Ridgefield, 5 p.m.

No. 11 Wilton at No. 6 Glastonbury, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Class LL Tournament continues at Yale, 1 p.m.

Class L Tournament continues at Hall HS, 1 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Class L, First Round

No. 5 Greenwich at No. 13 Southington, 11 a.m.

No. 8 Wilton at No. 1 Staples, 3 p.m.

No. 23 Westhill 23 at No. 18 Ridgefield, 3 p.m.

No. 11 New Canaan at No. 3 Glastonbury, 3 p.m.

Girls and Boys Outdoor Track & Field

Class L Championships at Manchester HS, 3 p.m.