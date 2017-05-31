FCIAC
FCIAC state playoff schedule and scoreboard for Wed., May 31

Posted by FCIAC on May 31, 2017 in All Highlights, Baseball, Boys Lacrosse, Boys Tennis, Boys Track, Boys Volleyball, Girls Tennis, Girls Track, Highlights, Softball ·

Baseball

Class LL Tournament, Second Round

Ludlowe at Southington, 3:30 p.m.

Danbury at New Milford, 3:30 p.m.

Naugatuck at Ridgefield, 3:30 p.m.

Conard at Westhill, 3:30 p.m.

Staples at Wilton, 4 p.m.

Class L Tournament, Second Round

Fitch at New Canaan, 3:30 p.m.

Class M Tournament, Second Round

St. Joseph at Plainfield, 3:30 p.m.

Softball

Class LL Tournament, Second Round

Darien at Southington, 4 p.m.

Newington at Stamford, 4 p.m.

Glastonbury at Westhill, 4 p.m.

Wilton at Amity, 4 p.m.

Ridgefield at Cheshire, 4:15 p.m.

Lyman Hall at Trumbull, 4:15 p.m.

Class M Tournament, Second Round

St. Joseph at Wilcox Tech, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Class L Tournament, First Round

Conard at Darien, 4:30 p.m.

Brien McMahon at Glastonbury, 4:30 p.m.

Staples at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.

Newtown at Ridgefield, 4:30 p.m.

Xavier at Wilton, 4:30 p.m.

Trumbull at Cheshire, 6 p.m.

Class M Tournament, First Round

Masuk at New Canaan, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Divisional Semifinals at Yale, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Class L Tournament, Quarterfinals

Greenwich vs. Southington at Staples, 1 p.m.

Westhill 4, Ridgefield 3

Class L Tournament, Semifinals

Southington/Greenwich winner at Staples, 3 p.m.

Westhill at Glastonbury, 3 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Class L Tournament, First Round

Warde at Staples, 4 p.m.

Newtown at Darien, 5 p.m.

Trumbull at Enfield, 6 p.m.

Hall at Ridgefield, 6 p.m.

Danbury at Southington, 6 p.m.

Boys ands Girls Outdoor Track & Field

Class LL Championships at Willowbrook Park, New Britain, 3 p.m.

