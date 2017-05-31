FCIAC state playoff schedule and scoreboard for Wed., May 31

Baseball
Class LL Tournament, Second Round
Ludlowe at Southington, 3:30 p.m.
Danbury at New Milford, 3:30 p.m.
Naugatuck at Ridgefield, 3:30 p.m.
Conard at Westhill, 3:30 p.m.
Staples at Wilton, 4 p.m.
Class L Tournament, Second Round
Fitch at New Canaan, 3:30 p.m.
Class M Tournament, Second Round
St. Joseph at Plainfield, 3:30 p.m.
Softball
Class LL Tournament, Second Round
Darien at Southington, 4 p.m.
Newington at Stamford, 4 p.m.
Glastonbury at Westhill, 4 p.m.
Wilton at Amity, 4 p.m.
Ridgefield at Cheshire, 4:15 p.m.
Lyman Hall at Trumbull, 4:15 p.m.
Class M Tournament, Second Round
St. Joseph at Wilcox Tech, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Class L Tournament, First Round
Conard at Darien, 4:30 p.m.
Brien McMahon at Glastonbury, 4:30 p.m.
Staples at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.
Newtown at Ridgefield, 4:30 p.m.
Xavier at Wilton, 4:30 p.m.
Trumbull at Cheshire, 6 p.m.
Class M Tournament, First Round
Masuk at New Canaan, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Divisional Semifinals at Yale, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Class L Tournament, Quarterfinals
Greenwich vs. Southington at Staples, 1 p.m.
Westhill 4, Ridgefield 3
Class L Tournament, Semifinals
Southington/Greenwich winner at Staples, 3 p.m.
Westhill at Glastonbury, 3 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Class L Tournament, First Round
Warde at Staples, 4 p.m.
Newtown at Darien, 5 p.m.
Trumbull at Enfield, 6 p.m.
Hall at Ridgefield, 6 p.m.
Danbury at Southington, 6 p.m.
Boys ands Girls Outdoor Track & Field
Class LL Championships at Willowbrook Park, New Britain, 3 p.m.