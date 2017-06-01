Staples girls tennis tops Greenwich, faces Glastonbury for Class L crown today

The Staples Wreckers are one step away from a girls tennis state championship repeat.

The top-seeded Wreckers (24-1) won their third straight playoff match, as they rolled over the Greenwich Cardinals, 6-1, in the CIAC Class L semifinals Wednesday in Westport.

Staples will now square off against the third-seeded Glastonbury Tomahawks (19-1) for the Class L crown at 3 p.m., Thursday, at the Amity High School courts. Amity is hosting all three state class finals this spring.

Glastonbury knocked off No. 23 Westhill, 5-2, in Wednesday’s semis.

Staples has been dominant in the state tournament, winning its three matches by a combined score of 18-3. The Wreckers shut out No. 17 Newtown 7-0 in the first round, and topped No. 8 Wilton 5-2, before facing Greenwich in the semis.

For the full story of Staples’ semifinal victory over Greenwich from the Norwalk Hour, click here.

CIAC Class L Girls Tennis Semifinals

Staples 6, Greenwich 1

Singles

Alyssa DiMaio (S) def. Maddie Arnold 6-1, 6-2

Olivia Foster (S) def. Martine Fierro 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

Melanie Leguizamon (G) def. Tess Rubin 6-1, 6-4

Vanessa Mauricio (S) def. Tess Lamhaouar 6-0, 3-6, 6-2

Doubles

Kristin Butler and Megan Brown (S) def. Melanie Murphy and Sakura Yurugi 6-2, 6-3

Gabriella Vega and Hannah Bjorkman (S) def. Hannah Crasto and Kendell Schrohe 6-2, 6-0

Lily Smith and Olivia Gordy (S) def. Christine Gianesello and Efia Howorth 6-3, 6-4