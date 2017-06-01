Watch the FCIAC boys and girls golf tournaments on the HAN Network today

The HAN Network will have live coverage of the FCIAC girls and boys golf championships as it broadcasts all its shows from the Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course on Thursday, June 1.

The top five girls teams in the conference tee off starting at 9:10 a.m. on the municipal course at the border between Bridgeport and Fairfield.

Greenwich (12-1-1) is the No. 1 seed, followed by No. 2 New Canaan (12-2), No. 3 Warde (11-2-1), No. 4 Staples (9-5), and No. 5 Darien (8-6).

The boys’ championship will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m., with eight teams in contention.

The unbeaten Greenwich Cardinals (15-0) are again the No. 1 seed, followed by No. 2 Darien (14-1), No. 3 New Canaan (12-2-1), No. 4 Staples (11-3-1), No. 5 Ridgefield (11-4), No. 6 Trumbull (10-5), No. 7 Ludlowe (8-7), and No. 8 Danbury (7-8).

Coverage of the event can be seen at FCIAC.net, han.network, and on all of the Network’s websites.

The HAN Network will begin its broadcast at 11 a.m. with Coffee Break, the day’s news anchored by Kate Czaplinski.

Live golf coverage starts at noon, with the girls on the course, and the boys about to tee off.

As the girls finish their round, Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will interview pros, coaches and golfers as the FCIAC crowns a champion.

At 3 p.m., John Kovach will host Yankee Fisherman live, and that will be followed by a Coffee Break update.

Coverage of the boys final resumes at 4 p.m. as golfers finish their rounds, and will include the awarding of the FCIAC individual and team championships.

Many of the players who will be on the course for the boys championship played in Tuesday’s Hap Holahan Invitational at the Country Club of Darien.

The Holahan championship was won by Darien’s Alex Gu, who shot a 73, with Greenwich’s Jackson Fretty (74) and Staples’ Peter Taets (76) rounding out the top three.

For complete results from the Holahan Invitational, click here.